GENEVA — A large crowd spent the afternoon hoping to celebrate Geneva's first outright league championship in baseball since 1985 and did not leave disappointed.
After a 15-4 win over Hawken the players did some leaping high fives and more than a few hugs followed as the Eagles moved to 17-5. Geneva found success against several Hawken pitchers before winning by the mercy rule after five innings.
First-year Geneva coach Terry Hejduk said the Eagles shared a Northeastern Conference championship with Conneaut in 2009 but garnered their first Chagrin Valley Conference championship on Saturday.
The win gave the Eagles the outright championship. A loss would have meant a tie with Chagrin Falls and Perry, Hejduk said.
Hejduk said he graduated form Geneva in 1992 and narrowly missed a conference championship that season. He said he was excited to come back to his alma mater with such a strong core of players returning.
The squad is set up for future success as well with a large amount of sophomores and juniors on the team. Only one senior, Jack Cafaro, started for the Eagles during their CVC title run.
Hejduk and his players seem to agree that confidence was a key component in having a winning season. He said he had high expectations for the team starting with the first team meeting in September.
Hejduk said he was yelling and screaming and the team probably wondered if he was crazy. They did not.
That meeting occurred in September and the path to success opened up as the athletes began to believe the message.
Cafaro said the Eagles have had three head coaches in three years and Hejduk set the tone for a great season. He said he is the most positive human being he has ever met.
Geneva junior Logan Queen, who pitched the Eagles to victory on Saturday, also credited Hejduk.
"He is one of my favorite people on the planet," Queen said.
The Eagles have a bye in the first round of Division II sectional action on Monday and are scheduled for a rematch with Youngstown Ursuline at home on Wednesday afternoon.
Ursuline beat Geneva early in the season but the Eagles are looking forward to the possibility of revenge. Queen and Hejduk said the Fighting Irish chose to play Harvey on Monday and face off against the Eagles on Wednesday if they win.
Hejduk said he was given the latitude to pick his non-conference games and he chose some stiff competition. The Eagles hope to test their confidence as the playoff trail begins.
