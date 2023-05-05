GENEVA — The final score may have read 10-0, but bouncing back after a tough loss was not exactly a cakewalk for Geneva on Friday afternoon.
Lakers southpaw Seth Bryan was not nearly the overpowering pitcher the Eagles have gotten used to facing the past few games.
Instead, Bryan’s offspeed finesse style kept the Geneva bats in check through nearly five innings.
After facing Chagrin Falls
and Hawken, Eagles coach
Terry Hejduk said his team
had a tough time adjusting to Bryan.
“We saw a couple of guys this week that were in the mid 80s,” Hejduk said. “Take nothing from the guy [Bryan], but he probably only threw around 60 miles per hour. He was kind of herky, jerky lefty. You go from mid 80s to that, and it can be rough.”
The Eagles dropped a 4-3 decision to conference loss Chagrin Falls on Thursday.
On Friday, Geneva scratched out a run in the first and one in the fourth before opening the game in the fifth.
Geneva generated a couple of hits and took advantage of two Laker fielding errors.
“One thing about Seth is he throws strikes and as long as we field the ball, we stay in games,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “We wanted to give Geneva a little changeup and he did a good job for us [Friday].”
A couple of throwing errors though, both after there were two outs, allowed the Eagles to plate four unearned runs to give Geneva a commanding 6-0 lead after five.
“Things kind of snowballed there,” Croston said. “We had our chances to get out of the inning, but we didn’t make the plays we needed to make and that’s baseball.”
For Geneva, Jack Cafaro pitched five plus innings, shutting the Lakers out on three hits.
Offensively, the Eagles received RBIs from Logan Queen (two), Andrew Oros, Sebastian Hall, Curtis Maier and Connor Anderson.
It was the last originally scheduled home game for Geneva and was the date selected to honor the seniors.
“It was a nice senior night,” Hedjuk said. “It was good to see the guys who put in the time for the last four years to come out and get a chance to play one last game here.”
Geneva still has rescheduled games to play. Both the Eagles and PV still have potential conference titles in their sight.
The Eagles go into the weekend tied atop the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division with Chagrin Falls and Perry both at 6-2.
Geneva is slated to play a home-and-home series against Orange Monday and Tuesday.
The Eagles will see Hawken next Saturday. The Hawks are in second place at 5-3.
PV dropped to 8-10 overall, 4-2 in the Northeastern Athletic Conference on the season.
They will take on Mathews today at Eastwood Field in Niles.
The Lakers are second in the NAC, which is two games behind 6-0 Mathews.
