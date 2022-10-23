Staff Report
Lakeside and Edgewood are moving on in the postseason volleyball tournament.
Both teams captured sectional finals on Saturday.
The Dragons downed Boardman 25-11, 20-25, 25-17, 25-13 in Division I action at Riverside, while the Warriors topped Struthers 25-14, 25-18, 25-22 for a DII sectional championship at Marlington.
Geneva also played for a DII sectional title at Jefferson, but fell 25-18, 25-16, 16-25, 25-23 to West Branch to end the season.
Division I
Tess Collins and Halle Chase each scored 13 points as Lakeside jumped out to a first-game win.
But Boardman evened the match up with a second-game win.
“It was about playing our game ... staying within ourselves and no matter what playing togehter,” Lakeside coach Justin Sanford said. “We wanted to serve aggressive and keep them out of system.”
The Dragons came back to win the last two games.
“I was very happy with the way we came out in the first set,” Sanford said. “We faltered a bit in the second set, but the girls did a fantastic job of shaking that off and getting back to what they are capable of in the third and fourth.”
Chrisjeily Rodriguez had 13 digs and 19 kills for the Dragons (20-3).
“We made our way back quickly by playing together,” she said.
Lakeside, as the 10th seed in the district, is scheduled to play No. 8 Riverside in the second semifinal match on Tuesday at Hudson. Massillon Jackson, the top seed, takes on No. 13 Mentor in the first semifinal at 6 p.m.
“”It means so much because these girls made the decision in the offseason that they were going to dedicate themselves to be the best they can be,” Sanford said of winning a sectional title. “They put the work in and have 100 percent earned the position they are right now.”
Division II
As the 13th seed, Edgewood earned a sweep for a sectional crown.
Isabelle Stern served 15 points. Gianna Ianetta recorded 15 assists, McKenna Vencill had 18 assists and Ella Sloan posted seven kills.
The Warriors (15-7) are slated to play No. 2 Marlington in the second district semifinal match at Jefferson on Wednesday night.
Girard, the No. 1, is scheduled to go against No. 9 Aurora in the opening match at 6 p.m.
In the second match at Jefferson, Gianna DeLuca notched eight kills, three blocks and 13 assists for the 15th- seeded Eagles, who fell to No. 6 West Branch, at Jefferson on Saturday.
Also for Geneva, Brooke Richmond and Sydney Park each registered nine kills and Richmond picked up 17 assists.
