The proverbial playoff wheel continues to spin.
Where it stops will be determined in 17 days.
The top 16 teams in each region will advance to the postseason when the final computer ratings are released on Sunday, Oct. 23.
There's plenty of scenarios out there, so stay tuned.
This is a great time to be a high school football fan.
The weather is getting colder, teams are battling for conference championships and/or playoff spots with just three regular-season games remaining.
In sports, all one can ask is to play meaningful games late in the season, and schools have the opportunity to do so.
For those schools not in contention for the postseason or a conference title, this is a good chance to end a prep career on a positive note or make an impression for the coaching staff in the offseason.
There's still unfinished business in the regular season:
• Kirtland (7-0) at Lakeside (5-2): The Hornets lead the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division with a 4-0 mark. Lakeside and Geneva are tied for second at 3-1, while Lakeside checks in 2-2. Kirtland defeated the Pirates 36-16 last Friday. In the last five games, the Hornets have outscored their opponents 211-41. Kirtland has won 52 regular-season games in a row, dating back to 2016 when it lost to Cuyahoga Heights (which beat Kirtland twice that year and finished as state runner-up). Coach Tiger LaVerde is now 206-18 at Kirtland. The Hornets use a balanced attack with four players who have more than 158 yards, led by Rocco Alfieri's 473 and 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Jake LaVerde has thrown for 582 yards and seven TDs. The Dragons have rebounded after a two-game losing streak with solid wins over West Geauga (38-0) and Chagrin Falls (26-7) the last two games. Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore continues to have an impressive season in leading the Lakeside offense, throwing for 645 yards and eight TDs. Angelo Collazo leads the county with six interceptions.
• Chagrin Falls (3-4) at Edgewood (4-3): The Tigers will look to rebound after two straight losses. Quarterback Nick Vinci has thrown for 441 yards and seven TDs. Donny Hardy has accumulated 529 total yards. The Warriors have struggled in the last two games against Perry and Geneva. Tony Hall went 16 of 29 for 189 yards and one touchdown against the Eagles.
• Geneva (5-2) at West Geauga (2-5): The Eagles put together an impressive game against Edgewood, rushing for 327 yards. Hayden Diemer gained 154 yards, while Luke Smith chipped in with 109. Through seven games, Geneva has rolled up 1,777 total yards rushing and 25 scores, led by Smith's 622 and 10 TDs. The Wolverines ended a three-game losing streak with a 38-7 win over Orange last Friday. WG picked up 323 rushing yards, David Fofana gained 122 yards on just three carries, including an 87-yard TD. Justin Artino chipped in with 103 yards on the ground.
• Rootstown (5-2) at Grand Valley (1-6): The Rovers have dropped two of their last three games after starting 4-0. Rootstown is ranked ninth in Division VI, Region 21. For the Mustangs, QB Nathan Boiarski has thrown for 835 yards, and Robert Rogers checks in with 43 receptions and nine scores.
• Conneaut (5-2) at Pymatuning Valley (3-4): A county game which figures to be run heavy. The Spartans have piled up 1,875 total rushing yards through seven games. Conneaut, which lost to North East 14-12 last Friday, is led by Zack Rice's 901 yards and 13 TDs. On defense for Conneaut, Jaydon Anderson has four sacks and Wyatt Payne three interceptions. The Lakers have turned it up a notch with three straight wins. QB Ryan Croston and running back Ty Vickery are a formidable 1-2 punch in the backfield. Croston leads the way with 871 yards, while Vickery has 686. Vickery has scored 11 TDS and Croston checks in with eight. Kamron Cargill paces the defense with 4.5 sacks.
• South Range (7-0) at Jefferson (5-2): The Raiders are rated first in DV, Region 17. They've scored 30 or more points in six of seven games. In a 55-0 win over Niles last Friday, South Range QB Billy Skirpac went 6 of 6 for 217 yards and three scores. The Falcons will look to bounce back after a 42-14 loss to Struthers last Friday. QB Grant Hitchcock rushed for 130 yards and passed for 98 against Struthers.
• Saint John (2-4) at Mathews (6-1): The Northeastern Athletic Conference schools played two weeks ago with the Mustangs winning 48-6. They will go at it again on Friday in a non-conference contest. The Mustangs, who are rated seventh in DVII, Region 25, are on a three-game winning streak. The Heralds had the weekend off and are looking to break a three-game losing streak.
• Chardon (5-1) at Madison (2-5): The two-time DIII state champs are on a two-game winning streak after falling to Riverside 21-7 on Sept. 9. The Hilltoppers, who are ranked first in DIII, Region 9, rushed for 400 yards in a 35-18 win over Kenston last Friday. QB Alex Henry, a returning starter, is the Hilltoppers' leading rusher. Running back Andrew Bruce had a visit to Ohio State last weekend, but is projected to play defensive back at the college level. Defense is the strength for Chardon, led by All-Ohio defensive end Alex Kisley, who has 16 tackles for loss and six sacks and Trey Liebhardt with five picks. Madison QB Carson Alley has rushed for 320 yards and passed for 262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.