“One of us had to stick.”
That’s what Lakeside senior Devin Orsulic said about his wrestling career, which along with his brother, Dailyn and sister, Layce, started when he was in sixth grade.
Orsulic took a forfeit on Tuesday night in his final home match of his high school career. The Dragons sent their seniors off with a 63-12 dual win over Geneva in a Chagrin Valley Conference and county wrestling dual at Lakeside High School.
Orsulic, along with Jacob McRae, Garrette Siebeneck, and Kaleb Scaine, made up the senior class for Lakeside this season.
None of them, however, are more unconventional than Orsulic.
Standing a couple of inches north of 6-feet tall and weighing in just under 145 pounds on Tuesday night, Orsulic is hardly your prototypical wrestler.
But, he‘s OK with that.
“I weighed 106 as a freshman,” he said.
Orsulic’s sophomore year saw him move the scales to 132, but since then he’s had a tough time adding weight to his lanky frame.
“I’m not built to be a 144, everyone knows that,” he said. “But, I get to go out there and be unique, do something that not a lot of other kids are doing, defy the odds.”
Defying the odds could easily mean just coming back for every match the past four years.
Wrestling is as tough a varsity sport as there is, and it certainly does not draw the spotlight the way sports such as football and basketball do. This season Orsulic has a record of 9-13.
But that mark has never tarnished the enthusiasm he’s had for the sport since the day he first stepped onto the mat.
“I started in 2015, me, my brother and my sister, we all started wrestling,” he said. “I”m the one that stuck with it the longest; one of us had to and I just fell in love with it, and I’ve been doing it so long.
“I can’t see any sense in giving up. Most of these kids are like family to me, Kaleb, Garrette, and I, we all came up from junior high together.”
Dragons Andrew Horvath realizes Orsulic’s care and toughness he shows any coach will welcome into his wrestling room for a couple of hours after school each day.
“He’s at a real disadvantage because he’s never allowed to lose any weight because he has such low body fat,” Horvath said. “He’s taller than me, but he wrestles 144. He’s a tough kid, he’s a fighter and he cares a lot, which is what’s important. A lot of times I tell the kids you can win a lot of matches on heart, and Devon’s got it.”
On Tuesday, Lakeside took six of the eight bouts wrestled in dual. Lucas Eland (113), Danny Coup (120), Jacob Strailey (132), and King Wright (138) gave the Dragons a commanding lead with pins in the first four matches.
Geneva got on the board at 165 when freshman Nigel Platt scored a pin. The Eagles another win was Michael Hupertz at 220. It was Hupertz’s first match back after missing seven weeks with a staph infection. Both Geneva wrestlers rallied for their wins.
Lakeside finished the night with Siebeneck scoring a pin at 175 and Christian Fleissner getting one at 285. Hassani Sy had a 4-2 decision at 190.
On a night to celebrate seniors, Horvath said seeing his young guys perform the way they did was kind of giving him ‘goosebumps.’
“That was fun to be a part of,” the coach said. “Guys like Danny Coup, who didn’t wrestle a year ago, came out, and tonight he found a way to win. Hassani found a way to win.
“All of those kids are sophomores; most of the kids in the lineup tonight were sophomores. and that was a big step for us. It’s a big confidence booster and I’m excited to see where we go from here.”
On the other bench, Geneva coach Ron Cerjan was pleased his freshman earned a win and having another healthy body in the lineup.
“We’ve had guys in and out,” Cerjan said. “We get a couple back, then we lose a couple of others.”
The win for Platt lifted his record to 14-14, while Hupertz improved to 10-4.
“Nigel has been solid for us, but he wrestles young and has a lot to learn,” Cerjan said. “Michael just came back after being out six, seven weeks, so it was good to have him back tonight,” Cerjan said.
Both teams will be in action Thursday Geneva will host Pymatuning Valley, while Lakeside goes to Madison.
