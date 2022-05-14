SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Lakeside tennis team returned experienced players and knew things were looking up for 2022.
But the the Dragons exceeded their own expectations, players and coach said alike.
Clark Hewitt, a long time assistant to Lakeside legendary coach Bob Walters, said he is very proud of his team that is 14-4 with one match remaining Monday vs. St. John.
“I am very happy, beyond my expectations,” Hewitt said of his squad which earned second-place at the Ashtabula County Tennis Tournament and tied for first place in their division of the Chagrin Valley Conference.
“I have excellent senior leadership and I had six returning players,” Hewitt said. He also credited his assistant coach Spencer Selman with his ability to relate to the players at the high school and junior high school.
Hewitt said senior leaders Joey Varckette and Michael Paulchel are co-captains and have formed the base for the team to grow and play so well.
Varckette’s brother, freshman Jack, played in the third singles spot. Hewitt said there was no friction between the brothers.
“It has been a very good experience,” he said.
Joey Varckette said the team had higher expectations then recent seasons, but their success level surprised even the senior captains.
He said faring so well at the county and CVC competitions was surprising as well.
“It was nice this year,” Paulchel said. “We had a lot of returning players and we built on that.”
Joey Varckette said team members played in the Summer Ladder to encourage people of all ages to challenge themselves.
Paulchel and Joey Varckette also ran cross country for the Dragons.
Varckette said that paid off in spring tennis as well, especially on Friday afternoon.
The Dragons had a doubleheader with Edgewood with temperatures in the low 80s. Varckette said running cross country in August prepped them for the long afternoon of tennis in the hot sun.
“It wasn’t anything I haven’t already done,” he said.
The Dragons won both ends of the doubleheader by 5-0 scores.
In the second match, Joey Varckette defeated Robbie DiGiacomo 6-1, 6-0 in first singles; Paulchel beat Noah Vencill 6-1, 6-1at second singles and Andrew McKee won by default in third singles.
Ty Hamilton and Matthew Surbella defeated Mason Feather and Joseph Painter 6-0, 6-1 in first doubles and Owen Meaney and Taylor Williams earning a default in second doubles.
