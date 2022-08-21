Staff Report
A better start was a priority for the Lakeside Dragons entering the 2022 season.
The Dragons took care of winning their first opener of the season since 2018 with a 40-7 resounding win over Brush on Friday night.
Last season, the Arcs claimed a 41-20 win.
“It’s also good to get that first one, especially at home,” Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said. “We enjoyed this one, but we’re already getting ready for Madison.”
On Friday, Lakeside clicked on all cylinders. They kept building on a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Dragons had multitude of players contribute to the win.
On offense, running back J’Shon Sanders gained 140 yards and three touchdowns. Malachi Donahue added 39 yards rushing and one score.
Sanders has more than 3,000 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore, in his first varsity start, went 4-of-4 for 82 yards and two TDs to Malachi Matlock.
“We hang our hat on the guys up front,” Edwards said of the offensive line. “J’Shon is a special player. We have different types of running backs. I’m excited about our offense. We only had one procedure call.”
As impressive as the offense was, the Dragons limited Brush to 109 total yards.
The Arcs feature a talented running back in Tanelle Rose.
“Part of being a good defense is being, strong, physical and strong,” Edwards said. “We flew around and played defense.”
Edwards cited the return of Caleb Stitt and Kam Crockett as keys to helping the defense.
The coach added assistants Rich O’Keeffe and John Pinto, who coached defenses at Perry and Euclid, respectively, have been a big plus for the Dragons.
Lakeside takes a 1-0 record into Friday’s contest at 1-0 Madison.
Here are notes from other games last week on Star Beacon teams:
ROUGH START
Madison coach Mike Gilligan was proud how his team overcame some early miscues against Geneva.
The Blue Streaks mishandled the opening kickoff, which led to a loss of 7 yards on the return, giving the visitors the ball at their own 3-yard line.
The bad field possession and failing to get a first down on its first drive gave the Eagles the ball at the 44-yard line.
Then, the Madison defense allowed a big play as Geneva’s Luke Smith raced for a 39 yard touchdown on just its third play from scrimmage.
Madison, again, mishandled the ensuing kickoff and then ended up losing a fumble four plays later, giving the hosts the ball at the 32 yard line. Instead of being able to capitalize again and take a bigger lead, three Geneva mishaps led to Madison knotting the score by the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles also had their own sets of sloppiness, fumbling the ball five times on the night. Even though Geneva lost none of those fumbles, two came on the ensuing driving which resulted in 45 yards of lost field position. Then, the Eagles had a 7-yard punt that gave the Blue Streaks the ball at the Geneva 39.
Madison followed by tying the game eight plays later on a 5-yard run by senior Chase Martin.
“Field position was huge,” Geneva coach Don Shymske said. “We gave them a short field a couple of times and they capitalized on it.”
HONORING A CHAMPION
Geneva honored junior Connor Boland at halftime of the game. As a junior in the spring, Boland became Geneva’s first individual state track and field champion since 1926 by winning the 400 meter Division I race.
KEY TIMEOUT
With 2:38 left in the third quarter, Gilligan called a timeout.
The Blue Streaks coach sensed Geneva was gaining some momentum and felt his team needed a break.
The Eagles took over at their own 6-yard line, but seven running plays later, moved the ball to midfield. It worked as his team was able to stop the hosts.
“You have to realize momentum swings,” Gilligan said. “They are big. We had our backs against the wall and they began to chunk us on some big plays. We needed to get our guys off the field, regroup and get some water. Then the kids came back and played.”
WARRIORS SHOW MATURITY
Edgewood second-year quarterback Tony Hall is described by his coach Olajuwon Cooper as “a kid that will just do whatever it takes to win a game.”
Thursday night, it did not look as if he was going to do much.
Hall, a sophomore, completed just three of his first 13 pass attempts and was intercepted in the season opener vs. Conneaut. He was victimized by a few dropped passes, but also had several that were well off-target.
After the game, however, Hall talked about the mental maturity he and his teammates have developed this season.
“When you play one bad play, when someone drops the ball or someone does something that you don’t expect them to do, you just have to move past that moment,” Hall said. “At halftime, we moved past anything. I said ‘We’re gonna win this game somehow, as a leader I’m going to do whatever I need to do for my team.’”
After the interception early in the third quarter, Hall completed six of his next 11 passes, including two for a combined 45 yards on the Warriors final drive that resulted in a touchdown and game winning 2-point conversion.
“Tony stayed in the fight,” Cooper said. “He knew defensively we were going to get the ball back, we were going to get a stop. Kudos to him for believing in our offense, believing in our guys up front.”
ELECTRIC OFFENSE FOR FALCONS
As if scoring eight offensive touchdowns does not say enough about good the Jefferson offense was Friday night, a closer look at the plays that led to the scoring showed how electrifying the offensive attack was in a 66-27 win over Grand Valley.
The first offensive snap of the game resulted in an 86-yard touchdown pass from Grant Hitchcock to Trent Hodge. Hitchcock threw a simple screen and Hodge did the rest.
The second possession was just a two-play 75 yard scoring drive. Luke Funtash went off-tackle for 41 yards. Then, it was Kaige Boczar’s turn, taking a pitch from Hitchcock on an option play, and breaking loose for a 35 yard scamper to the end zone.
An interception by Hodge gave the Falcons the ball right back at the Mustangs 35. From there, they needed just three plays to hit the end zone once again, as Hitchcock found Boczar on a 23 yard scoring strike.
The result was six possessions in three plays, netting 196 yards and three scores.
By time the night was over, Hitchcock had thrown five touchdown passes and Funtash had more than 100 yards rushing.
YAROSH, DEFENSE SHINE FOR JEFFERON
Another impressive nugget for the Falcons was the kicking of Jenson Yarosh, who was nine of nine on extra points, and also hit a 29-yard field goal.
On defense, GV was held to just 12 yards on their first seven rushing attempts. Stopping the run is something Hanna said his coaching staff has emphasized as vital to winning games when Northeast 8 Conference play begins.
