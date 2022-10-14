PEPPER PICK — Before the Lakeside football team could look forward to next week’s big matchup in the regular-season finale against county rival Edgewood, coach Buzz Edwards’ team had some business to take care of Friday night.
And, that was precisely what the Dragons did, blanking Orange 47-0 in Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division action.
The shutout was Lakeside’s third this season, setting a school record.
“Our defense played lights-out,” Edwards said. “It is the first time in school history we have had three shutouts in a season, so I’m proud of those guys.”
Lakeside also had plenty of success on the offensive side of the ball, coming up with many big plays.
Senior Malachi Matlock, for instance, rushed for 98 yards on just three carries, including a 57-yard end-around run on the opening play of the game for a touchdown.
Matlock also connected with junior quarterback Alex DiSalvatore on a 65-yard touchdown near the end of the half.
“Matlock, he’s 100 percent healthy now,” Edwards said. “He was a big part of our offense before he got hurt, so it is good to start working him back in.”
DiSalvatore completed 7 of his 14 passes (including his last five) for 155 yards and three touchdowns.
He found classmate Jimmy Timonere on a 36-yard touchdown to put the Dragons up 20-0 early in the second quarter.
The duo also connected on a 2-point conversion pass after Matlock’s opening touchdown run.
Sophomore back Nate Bartone had 95 yards rushing on just 12 carries and a pair of touchdowns.
Senior Cameron MItchell posted a pair of catches, including a 8-yard touchdown with 2:16 remaining in the first half to give Lakeside a 32-0 lead and allow for a running clock the second half.
And, freshman tailback Devan Miller gave the Lakeside fans a glimpse of years to come, rushing for 78 yards on eight carries and a touchdown in the second half.
The win sets up a big game against Edgewood next Friday at home.
Lakeside is 6-3 overall, 3-3 in the CVC, while the Warriors check in at 5-4, 3-3.
A win and the Dragons, who entered the night 15th in Division II, Region 5 according to www.joeeitel.com., will likley secure a spot in the playoffs.
“We have to win to get in, and I believe they do, too,” Edwards said. “It is going to be a back-yard brawl. Those guys are 10 minutes down the road from us. They are coming to our house this year, and we have to be ready for them.”
