SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — According to Chrisjeily Rodriguez, the biggest thing she and her Lakeside volleyball teammates had to overcome Tuesday night was their own nerves.
Once the Dragons did that, they were fine, especially late in the second and third set.
After dropping the first set to Geneva, Lakeside took three straight from the Eagles for a 19-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-13 win in a Chagrin Valley Conference matchup at Lakeside High School.
“That first set, we were just a little nervous, that’s all,” said Rodriguez, the reigning county player of the year. “The way we played in that second and third set, that’s who we are.”
The Dragons, on Tuesday, were aggressive when the points meant the most- at the end of sets.
Lakeside outscored the Eagles 7-1 to end the second set, then 6-1 to close the third. Lakeside then cruised to a four-set win and the match
Dragons coach Justin Sanford said in the ebb and flow of a match, late momentum lifted the team in the second set.
“It absolutely rolls over,” Lakeside’s first-year coach said. “We’ve been working on that. When we’re up late in sets, working on not being safe, being aggressive and doing the things that we’re good at.
“Sometimes we have a tendency to just play it safe, so we’ve been working on staying aggressive and doing the things that got us the lead to begin with.”
Rodriguez and senior Halle Chase gave the the Dragons (2-0, 1-0 CVC) a good amount of hitting.
The two combined for 38 kills, including 22 by Rodriguez and 16 by Chase.
While Rodriguez can send rockets off her right arm, Chase complimented her with an array of power combined with finesse shots that kept the Eagles defense off-balance.
Rodriguez said having a second strong hitter on the floor bodes well for both her and Chase.
“Of course, all the time, Rodriguez said. “She’s a great player and we just played like we always do. When she plays well, I play well and when I play well, she has to also.”
Geneva (2-4, 2-1 CVC) ripped off an 8-0 run in the opening set with Sydney Park serving, Lily Rhodes threw down three kills in the spurt to help Geneva take the first set.
After that, though, coach Annah Haeseler said the Eagles simply struggled to get back in sync, and the way Lakeside closeed out the middle two sets made regaining momentum a daunting task.
“It is,” Haeseler said. “When you’re not playing your best and you need to come back, that’s even more challenging. We had a couple of spurts, but know when they’re not playing the best.
“Credit Lakeside that they adjusted their attack. We have some weaknesses and they took advantage.”
Lakeside will be back in action tonight with a home match vs. Brush. Geneva will be back in their gym on Thursday, hosting Conneaut.
