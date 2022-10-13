SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Time outs during Lakeside’s regular-season volleyball finale on Thursday night could have easily been mistaken for jam sessions rather than strategy discussions.
As the music blared from the sound system at Lakeside High School, Dragon players all circled together with arms around each other and swayed to the beat ... that is until one would jump in the circle to show off a few moves.
Coach Justin Sanford even displayed a few on occasion.
Asked who the best dancer was, Halle Chase, one of four Dragons seniors relishing the final regular season match, did not hold back.
“Me,” she said with a straight face that lasted just a few seconds before giving way to a smile. “But … if it wasn’t me, I’d give it to Addi [Addyson Warner] and Andy [Mlckovsky].”
Taking over the Lakeside program last summer, Sanford talked about creating not only a winning team, but also one with a close bond. Nothing helps a team bond better than winning a title. The Dragons put the finishing touches on their Chagrin Valley Lake Division championship by defeating Painesville Harvey 25-8, 25-6, 25-22.
The win moved the Dragons to 17-3, 6-1 in conference play. They’ll wrap up the regular season Saturday at Cardinal, before getting ready to host Canton McKinley in Division I sectional play on Wednesday.
The conference title is the second in three years for Lakeside.
“It’s so exciting,” senior Alyssa Shetler said. “Just having the opportunity to win it with my best friends. It took a lot to get here and it’s just exciting.”
Shetler along with her classmates — Chase, Gianna Covetta and Chrisjeily Rodriguez — were on the 2020 team that also won a title.
Getting to achieve the title again is a great way to finish their high school careers.
“The four of us have been like best friends since I started,” Chase said. “We’ve a very close team. Not just the four seniors, but all of us.”
Special for the coach as well.
Sanford, who served as an assistant coach under Stephanie Kubec the past few years, knew his team had the talent. They only lost one senior and Rodriguez, the 2021 county player of the year, was back.
He also knew the team’s goal was quite clear.
“Their expectation was to win the CVC title and they didn’t want to share it,” Sanford said. “They put in the work and accomplished what they set out to do and I’m beyond proud of them.
“Our four seniors have an amazing bond and they drive this team 100 percent. I think the example they set and their leadership has brought this team closer together.”
What the 2020 team lost to Fitch in the sectional round, this year’s Dragons team is seeded 10th of 34 teams in their district.
Throughout the regular season, Lakeside was in several four and five-set matches.
The seeding and experience in close matches is something Sanford believes should serve them well.
“We think we got a pretty good draw,” he said. “The girls are hungry, they know what they are capable of and more importantly they understand what it will take to win.”
Shetler added, “We don’t want this to end,. I want to finish my senior year strong and see this team go as far as we can.”
