SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The landscape has changed significantly for the Lakeside girls soccer team that is entering a new season under second-year coach Aaron Chamberlain.
The Dragons got off to a good start on Monday evening with a 15-0 scrimmage victory over Bedford. He said it makes a difference having a year under his belt as head coach.
“I know the players better,” Chamberlain said. “You have some rapport.”
The scrimmage provided a glimpse into a different team than last year, but Chamberlain knows the competition will increase quickly in the new league that includes Madison, Perry Geneva, Conneaut and Edgewood.
“It is nice to see we have a bunch of different kids that can finish, that can score,” he said.
Alexi Wheeler led the way for the Dragons with five goals and two assists on Monday evening.
Chamberlain said there is at least one player who plays summer travel soccer, but the open field options this summer weren’t attended especially well.
“It was spotty,” he said.
Chamberlain said there were 14 players ready to play Monday with one injured.
Chamberlain said he hopes to add a few more players in the next week or two but doesn’t expected to go much above 16 players so there is no junior varsity team.
He said it is great to be in the new league with county teams added to the regular season.
“It’s nice when you get to play Jefferson, Conneaut and Edgewood,” Chamberlain said.
Chamberlain said a junior high team, led by new head coach, Chris Batanian, will hopefully feed more players to the program in the years to come.
The Dragons have another scrimmage on Saturday in the alumni team before kicking off the regular season Tuesday at Willoughby South.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.