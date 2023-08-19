SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards wants to play physical football.
“Our offensive line is what we pride ourselves on here,” Edwards said as his Dragons showcased that physical football in the second half en route to a 22-14 opening-game victory over North on Friday at Lakeside Stadium.
Knotted at 8 at the half, Lakeside had only 69 yards rushing on 25 first-half carries.
In the second half, the hosts dominated up front, amassing 174 yards on the ground.
“They hit us in the mouth up front,” Edwards said in praising North coach Sean Dodd’s game plan from the onset. “We had to figure out what they were doing.”
North, which deferred the coin flip, got the ball to start the second half and scored on a 24-yard run by senior Reon’tae Lowery on the seventh play of the drive.
After a failed 2-point conversion that gave North a 14-8 lead, the Dragons went to work.
Sophomore tailback Devan Miller ran for 69 yards on the ensuing possession, scoring on a 1-yard run to tie the game at 14.
Then, 225-pound junior running back Nate Bartone was the workhorse on the next possession, culminating in a 4-yard run to give Lakeside the 22-14 lead with a little more than 10 minutes remaining.
“Ride the O-Line and give it to our big guy,” Edwards said of the strategy down the stretch.
North had one last chance to tie the game when it recovered a fumble with 2:43 remaining.
The Rangers drove just past midfield, but Lakeside’s Jamille Massingill, one of six sophomores that started for the Dragons, intercepted a pass to seal the game.
“We’re a young football team,” Edwards said. “This was a good win for our program.”
Miller led Lakeside with 92 yards rushing on 19 carries, Bartone added 81 yards on 18 carries and senior Caleb Stitt picked up 34 yards.
Senior Jimmy Timonere caught seven passes for 46 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Alex DiSalvatore on the opening possession of the game to give the Dragons the early 8-0 lead.
Lowery, who answered with a 26-yard touchdown in the second quarter, led the Rangers with 83 yards on 10 carries.
Both teams play on the road next Friday.
Lakeside travels to Notre Dame Cathedral Latin while North goes to Norwalk. NDCL started the season with a 14-3 loss to Riverside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.