The Lakeside football team came to camp this past summer with some lofty expectations for the 2022 seasons,
The Dragons had a to-do list that included — winning the Chagrin Valley Conference championship, defeating traditional powerhouses Perry and Kirtland and make noise in the state playoffs.
The expectations seemed realistic considering the team had the school’s all- time leading rusher J’Shon Sanders back, along with an experienced and talented offensive line, and skilled talent on both sides of the football.
The Dragons will face Edgewood tonight to conclude a regular season that has not exactly gone the way they planned.
After a 3-0 start, Lakeside looked on track, but things changed.
Against Eastlake North, Sanders suffered an injury. At first, it was not thought to be serious, but the day before their week 4 matchup against Geneva on Sept. 10, Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards and his staff were told he was ruled out.
Suddenly the player who had rushed for more 200 yards in the first three games and was the focal point of the offense was out indefinitely.
“All of Geneva week we thought he was going to go,” Edwards said. “Then, that Thursday we got the thumbs down. I don’t want to say we were scrambling, because we were ready for it. But, not as ready as we should have been.”
The plan was to get the ball into the hands of Malachi Matlock to make up for the touches Sanders would normally get, but he was injured late in the first quarter.
Randy Valeriano, an anchor on the offensive line, was also sidelined.
“Plan A was gone Thursday night, then we lost Plan B and found ourselves on Plan C real quick,” Edwards said.
The Dragons still had a chance to win the game, but there were four freshmen on the field playing defense. Mike Olsen and Malachi Donahue were also both out of the game.
The Eagles got a key defensive stop, then drove the field for a game-winning touchdown.
By Week 5 against Perry, the injury bug had not let up. Lakeside was down to just 15 players that would see regular playing time. The result was a 29-6 loss to the Pirates.
Edwards knew drastic changes had to be made quickly.
“We tried to put some bubble gum and duct tape on things, and it didn’t work,” the coach said.
At the coaches meeting the next day, Edwards and his staff began to brainstorm ideas.
“I told the guys we’re still pretty good, but we can’t survive playing good teams without these young kids coming in,” he said. “We have to look at some guys and see who can help us.”
The staff combed over the JV roster for guys who could come up and make an impact on Friday nights.
They found some.
Sophomore Nate Bartone and junior Caleb Stitt have taken over in the backfield and helped Lakeside to wins in three of its last four games. In those wins, they’ve averaged 233 yards on the ground as a team.
Quarterback Alex Disalvatore has averaged 125 yards passing per game.
Receivers like Matlock, who missed three games; Jimmy Timmoneere; Angelo Collazo; Jamil Haynes and Cameron Mitchell have all big contributions. The defense has pitched a pair of shutouts and allowed just seven points to Chagrin Falls.
Sanders was told he’d need surgery a few weeks ago and e out for the season.
Young players who were supposed to be limited to Saturday morning JV action
have been forced into action and grown up quickly.
Players like Abi Ortiz, Zion Thomas, Tierre Anderson, Devan Miller and others have all helped fill holes and put the Dragons maybe not where they planned on being by Week 10, but still in good position.
Lakeside enters tonight’s game with a record of 6-3 and are seeded 15th in Division II, Region 5. The top 16 teams in each region will advance to the postseason after this weekend’s games.
The Warriors need to win and get a win from Wadsworth over Twinsburg to lock up a game for next week. Wadsworth, a Division I program, is 5-4, while Twinsburg is 3-6 at Division II.
Whatever happens, Edwards is proud of the way so many stepped up to hold things together this season.
“We had to circle the wagons a little bit, but the really great thing about football is it’s a team game,” he said. “I’m really proud of these guys. They’re going to be good football players for us over the next few years.”
In the immediate future as well.
“We’re still a darn good football team,” Edwards said. “With the way our defense is playing, we’re going to be a tough out.”
Likewise, Edgewood (5-4) is a 15 seed in DIV, Region 13.
“Lakeside is a well-coached team and they have done a great job of playing hard and competing all season,” Warriors coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “We know we’re going to get their best effort.
“We have to make sure we match their intensity and play smart, physical, Edgewood Warrior Football.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.