The last time a Lakeside football team went 3-0 to start a season was 2017, or the year the current seniors were in seventh grade.
The last time a Dragons team was 4-0 was a few years before they were even born — in 2001.
As Lakeside gets set to meet Geneva at 7 p.m. Frday at Spire in a Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division game and Ashtabula County clash, coach Buzz Edwards was asked if his team was aware of the history or lack of it involving four wins to start a season.
“I don’t think so,” the coach said. “We kind of like it that way, we just keep our nose to the grindstone. All these kids know is Lakeside has not been very good since they’ve been paying attention to it.”
One big reason for the improvement this season is defensively.
Lakeside has allowed just 17 points in three games this season and shut out Eastlake North 26-0 last Friday.
Last season, the Dragons held the Eagles to just seven points in a 42-7 win at Lakeside Stadium.
The two years prior, Geneva scored 35 and 41 points, respectively, in the 2020 and 2019 seasons.
Edwards said defense has always been a priority, it’s just taken a bit longer to catch up with the offensive line and running game in developing.
As his players have improved physically through strength and conditioning programs, though, so to has the defense.
“You’re naturally a better football player when you’re bigger, stronger, and faster. That’s not something that could be fixed in one year,” Edwards said. “You can be in the right scheme and lined up right, but still get run over or run by. But, that’s happened a lot less this season.”
It will be a test for Geneva to see if it can run on the Dragons like the past two games. The Eagles, after losing to Madison 13-7 in Week 1, downed Springfield 27-6 win last Friday in Springfield. In the second week, Geneva scored 42 points in a win over Struthers.
Against Springfield, Geneva pounded out 270 yards on the ground, led by Luke Smith’s 93 yards on 13 carries.
First-year coach Don Shymske, who served as defensive coordinator under Chip Sorber, said the philosophy has not changed for the Geneva offense. They want to be a hard-nosed physical team that can run the football.
After a slow start against Madison, the Eagles have been able to establish their identity.
“Our running game was definitely very effective the last two weeks,” Shymske said. “We moved the ball well and we were able to put the ball in the hands of our backs and the offensive line did a good job.”
While the offense will try and establish some ground control, the defense will have their hands full with a Dragons offensive attack that put up six touchdowns in last season’s contest.
Shymske said competing up front will be key to preventing those types of offensive numbers a second straight year.
“The fact is Lakeside has a very good and aggressive offensive line,” he said. “They have good running backs, their quarterback is good and they have good athletic receivers.
”We have to try to improve at the point of attack on defense. They have four returning starters on the offensive line, so that’s a tall task for us, but that’s also one that I feel we’re up to.”
Edwards said his team is also up to the challenge. In spite of the lopsided win Lakeside enjoyed a year ago,
Edwards said Geneva be present a tough test.
“Like always, Geneva is a tough physical football team,” Edwards said. “They’re well coached and their kids have a lot of heart. We’re looking forward to going into Spire, a tough place to play, and see if we can win a football game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.