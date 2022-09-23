SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Friday night was a much needed night for the Lakeside football program.
After a 3-0 start to their season, Dragons coach Buzz Edwards’ team has struggled the past two weeks in the absence of leading rusher J’Shon Sanders and others key players due to injury.
But, Edwards team found its rhythm early and often against visiting West Geauga, storming away with a 38-0 homecoming win over their Chagrin Valley Conference foes.
“We had to right the ship a little bit,” Edwards said. “With two losses in a row … we had higher expectations than that coming into the season. But, our kids responded, worked hard, and deserved that.”
Scoring just 19 combined points the last two weeks after averaging nearly 30 a game in the first three wins, Lakeside found its identity offensively against the Wolverines.
Junior quarterback Alex DiSalvatore, in particular, had his biggest game of the season — his first year under center for the Dragons.
DiSalvatore completed 8 of his 12 passes for 102 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.
He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown, leading the hosts to touchdowns on its first four drives of the game. All four of those drives ended with successful 2-point conversion passes to senior Cameron Mitchell.
“He’s come a long way and he is starting to feel more comfortable back there,” junior tight end Jimmy Timonere said of DiSalvatore, as the duo connected on a 7-yard touchdown pass with 2 seconds remaining in the half to give Lakeside a 32-0 lead going into halftime.
Edwards also was impressed with his quarterback’s progress.
“Alex is working really hard on the things people don’t see,” Edwards said. “He comes in early, he stays late after practice. That’s what I love about him.”
The Lakeside defense also had a big night, allowing just seven first downs and coming up with four turnovers, including a first-quarter interception by senior Angelo Collazzo. He was also crowned Homecoming King right before the game.
Several other players had big contributions as well.
Sophomore tailback Nate Bartone had 35 yards rushing, including a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Senior Mike Olson caught a 16-yard touchdown from DiSalvatore to give Lakeside a 24-0 lead with 33 seconds remaining until halftime.
The Dragons then recovered a fumble on the ensuing possession, which allowed for Timonere’s touchdown before intermission that caused a running clock to happen the entire second half.
Timonere finished with 51 yards receiving on three first-half receptions, and junior Caleb Stitt provided the only second-half scoring when he had a 49-pick six at the end of the third quarter.
Lakeside (4-2 overall, 1-2 in the CVC) will look to keep the momentum going when it travels to Chagrin Falls next Friday. West Geauga (1-5 overall, 0-3 in the CVC) goes on the road to take on Orange that same night.
