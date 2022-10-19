SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — When Chrisjeily Rodriguez sees a good player on the other side of the net, especially one that can throw down spikes at her team, just one thing goes through her mind.
“When I see somebody like that, I always think ‘I need to be better,’” Lakeside’s senior star player said. “I need to do it for my team.”
Rodriguez and her Lakeside teammates were better in all three sets Wednesday night, opening the postseason with a Division I sectional tournament win over Canton McKinley, 25-20, 25-16, 25-18 at Lakeside High School.
Robbaniquea Blakely, McKinley’s best player, had the ability to go up and launch rockets down on the Dragons. But the Dragons were for the challenge.
Rodriguez had a team-best 18 kills and 12 digs. Halle Chase added 12 kills and five serving aces as Lakeside advanced to Saturday’s sectional final against Youngstown Boardman at Painesville Riverside High School.
“Chrisjeily is really super competitive,” Lakeside coach Justin Sanford said. “Her and I talked [yesterday] that she does not have to do everything by herself, and she’s done a good job of understanding that.”
The team also understood it would take more than one great player to win.
“We saw film on these guys [McKinley] and we saw how good she [Blakely] was,” Sanford said. “But what we talked about is ‘She’s not going to score 25 points.’ Those big swings and hard kills are going to bring some oohs and ahhs from the crowd, but we just have to shrug them off.”
The Dragons were able to shrug off more than a few hard kills. They fell behind early in all three sets, but pulled themselves together in plenty of time to get the three-set sweep.
“We got a little nervous in the first set,” Chase said. “But, after that we are always ready to come get it. Always. There’s not one game that we are not ready as a team to manage our way through.”
The Bulldogs got out to a 3-0 lead in the first set, then 5-2, before the Lakeside got things in gear.
The Dragons used a trio of 3-0 scoring runs to grab a 13-10 lead. McKinley fought back to go ahead 14-13, only to have Lakeside outscore the Bulldogs 6-2 for a 19-15 advantage.
McKinley battled back again, getting to within one at 21-20, but the Dragons closed the set scoring the final four. Chase had a kill to deny the visitors a shot at tying the score. A few plays later, Alyssa Shetler had a huge block on Blakely to bring Lakeside within a point of finishing.
Lakeside trail early in the next two sets as well, but again, recovered and took control of the match, never really being seriously threatened.
Sanford said what the team has endured this season has prepared them for any adversity they might face.
“Those are things you always have to battle,” the coach said of postseason nervousness. “This regular season really helped. We’ve been in close matches, we’ve fallen behind, we’ve battled back, we’ve won sets. That experience is invaluable when you get to the postseason. There’s always going to be those nerves, but they handled it well. They did not get down big, they got down little, but they sided out.”
Aside from Rodriguez and Chase, Andi Mlckovsky had 12 assists and 11 serving points. Shetler had two blocks while Rodriguez added 12 digs.
Next up is Boardman Spartans with a 7-13 record. They ousted Lakeside from tournament play two years ago.
“They’re a lower seed than us, but they probably played a tougher schedule,” Sanford said. “I assume it’s going to be a tougher match. They’re going to play hard, but it’s a winnable match. We just have to come out and play our game.”
