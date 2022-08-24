A win is a win, whether it’s opening the season or wrapping one up.
When you’ve not won very many games ,though, starting the season with a win is extremely meaningful.
The Madison Blue Streaks had posted just one win over the past two seasons, but started the 2022 season on the right foot in a 13-7 win over Geneva last Friday at Spire.
As his team prepares for Week 2, Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan has looked to harness the momentum from that season-opening win to springboard his team to a strong performance against Lakeside, Friday’s 7 p.m. opponent at home. Both teams enter the game at 1-0.
“You go tell the kids the only thing better than 1-0 is to be 2-0,” Giligan said.
Getting to 2-0 though may be quite the challenge, however. Lakeside is coming off a dominant Week 1 performance, a 40-7 thumping at home of Brush.
The two programs are no strangers to each other, having played each other on a yearly basis going back to the days of the Principals Athletic Conference.
The Blue Streaks have had the upper hand for many years, but a year ago, the Dragons posted a 41-20 win at Lakeside.
Giligan knows his team will have its hands full.
“They are a really balanced team, there’s not a lot of weak spots,” he said. “They have really good backs, their quarterback is a good player and they have good receivers. Defensively, they fly around, they have guys on defense and they play fast.”
The personality Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards has instilled in his team is similar to what Madison was just a few years ago — tough, fast and physical.
Gilligan is looking to restore that personality. He said the first step is taking care of small details.
“Do the little things right,” he said. “From snapping down at the line of scrimmage to not walking on the football field, to making sure the locker room is clean, we’re just stressing to do things right.
“If you can’t do the little things right, you’ll never do the big things right. That’s what we’ve been stressing here. We’re also focusing on being physical, we’re hitting a lot and doing those kinds of drills. We want to build that physical and mental toughness. We have to do that, we’re going to have to play the best ball that we can, especially in our conference with the schedule we play.”
In the win over the Ealges, Madison overcame a rough start early in the game, but maintained composure to give themselves a chance to win.
Offensively, they put up 182 yards, 134 on the ground led by Carson Alley with 49 and Sonny Salajcik at 41.
“As always, Madison is a tough, physical football team that is well-coached and plays the game the right way,” Edwards said. “We are looking forward to the challenge of playing them at their place on Friday night.”
Lakeside notched 140 rushing yards against Brush. J’Shon Sanders, who now has more 3,000 yards in his high school career, led the way with 140. Quarterback Alex DiSalvatore made his varsity debut and went 4 of 8 passing for 82 yards, including two touchdown passes to Malachai Matlock.
