EASTLAKE — Buzz Edwards brought his team into a very familiar place Friday night.
Altogether, he and his Lakeside Dragons left North High School in a quite unfamiliar one.
Edwards, a North football alum, defeated the Rangers 26-0 at Nick Carter Stadium.
With ths win, his Dragons are off to a 3-0 start — the best start of Edwards’ tenure at the school.
“It feels good,” Edwards said. “Our kids deserve it. These kids work extremely hard.”
It is the best opening of a season for Lakeside High since 2017, when it opened that year with the same mark.
The 2017 team ended up losing its last five games that season, the year before Edwards took over and began implementing his program.
The Dragons displayed that type of football Friday night, showcasing a physical and disciplined style of football on both sides of the ball.
In posting the shutout, Lakeside amassed 357 yards of offense, including 310 with a physical running attack.
“We’re going to run the football,” Edwards said. “I’m an O-Line guy, so we are going to run it. That’s what we hang our hat on.”
Lakeside’s defense was dominant throughout, holding the hosts to just 166 yards of offense, six first downs and forcing two turnovers — a pair of interceptions by senior Angelo Collazo.
“One thing I identified when I took over was defensively, we had to get much better in order to take the next step as a program,” Edwards said of his defense, which has given up just 17 points in the first three games.
In addition, Lakeside did not commit a penalty until two minutes remained in the third quarter, a fact that pleased Edwards.
“I think our kids have bought into the rewards you get for being disciplined,” Edwards said.
The Dragons methodically extended their lead throughout the game.
Lakeside jumped on the board early when senior tailback J’Shon Sanders burst through the line for 40 yards on the first play, leading to quarterback Alex DiSalvatore’s 13-yard touchdown run five plays later to give the Dragons a 6-0 advantage.
North held Lakeside on downs at the 3-yard line to begin the second quarter, but the Dragons still were able to gain a safety when North was flagged for a holding call in the end zone on the ensuing drive.
Then, DiSalvatore found junior tight end Jimmy Timonere on a 10-yard pass in the back right corner of the end zone on the next drive to give Edwards’ crew a 14-0 lead.
Senior Malachi Matlock scored on a 13-yard run midway in the third quarter to give Lakeside a 20-0 lead.
Then, DiSalvatore scored his second touchdown, tacking on a 5-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Sanders led the way with 175 yards on 30 carries.
Matlock finished with 78 yards rushing, while DiSalvatore had 38 yards rushing as well as throwing for 47 more.
Lakeside (3-0) will look to stay undefeated when it opens Chagrin Valley Conference action at Geneva (2-1) on Friday.
North (0-3) will begin Western Reserve Conference play that same night when it travels to Kenston.
