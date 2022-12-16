MADISON — Under normal circumstances, JP Dragas is never thinking about how many points he has scored or needs to score.
By the end of the third quarter with his team down a bundle to Mayfield on Friday night, though, he could be excused for knowing he needed one more basket to reach1,000 points in his Madison High School career.
Dragas actually missed two free throws that would have taken him to 1,000 near the end of the third quarter.
The junior also watched a running clock tick away with the knowledge that the Blue Streaks next game would be on the road next Tuesday.
If he wanted to hit the 1,000 point mark at home, Dragas needed to do it quickly.
On Madison's first possession of the final eight minutes, Dragas took a pass from Bryant Perkins, someone who said he’s been “best friends since early childhood," and softly lifted an 8-foot jumper from the baseline left of the basket that touched nothing but net.
It was a moment of both celebration as well as exasperation.
“It’s not really a distraction,” Dragas said of the drama that comes with reaching the milestone. “It’s just something that I didn’t want to have to think about the next game.”
Mayfield ended up winning the game 88-46, handing the Blue Streaks their first loss of the season.
The defeat, though, didn't dampen the celebration for Dragas and what he has meant to Madison basketball.
According to Madison coach Nick Gustin, he became the sixth player in school history to reach 1,000 points.
He joins three of his former teammates, including his brother, Dmitri Dragas, Corbin Anthony and Chris Blauman.
Dragas achieved the mark in spite of missing part of his freshman season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and only needed five games into his junior season to hit the mark.
After the game, he was not interested in talking about himself, but all the players that helped him get here.
“I got to play with a lot of great guys,” Dragas said. “I got to play with my brother for two years. My freshman year I played with a great group of seniors, they showed me the way and this year I was able to get it done. It’s a credit to my coaching and my whole team.”
Gustin said the milestone is certainly something that demands attention and what the entire program can take pride in.
“It’s a feat that is still pretty rare in high school basketball,” the coach said. “Hopefully everyone enjoys it when the time is right and hopefully the other kids understand that they’re a part of that as well.
"It’s not just JP or whoever is scoring, it’s those guys that come to practice and come to extra shootarounds. They work together and it’s really a complete team thing. It’s a really nice accomplishment for him.”
Dragas finished the game with exactly the 22 points he needed.
Mayfield was led by 6-foot-5 senior Kyle Irwin with 26 points. He had 11 points in the first quarter as the Wildcats wasted little time taking control.
Madison will now go back to work and get to play at Lake Catholic on Tuesday.
Gustin said the focus will be on seeing what they can learn and how they can improve from it.
“We know what and how it happened, now we have to figure out why it happened, and what you're going to do going forward to close that gap against the conference champion from a year ago,” he said. “It’s a very good learning experience, it’s just tough on everybody when you’re going through it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.