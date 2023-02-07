Staff Report
PERRY — J.P. Dragas put himself in the Madison record book on Tuesday night.
The junior scored 31 points as the Blue Streaks fell to Perry 53-43 in a non-conference boys basketball game.
Dragas broke the mark of Scott Ferra, who had the record for 39 years.
“I’m very happy,” he said. “I walked into the lockerroom and saw a tweet. When you’re a freshman, you’re not thinking of breaking the school record.”
Dragas now has 1,329 career points, surpassing Ferra’s 1,327.
Dragas made 10 field goals and went 9-of-13 from the free-throw line against Perry.
“It’s a great accomplishment to break Scott Ferra’s record that stood for 39 years,” Madison coach Nick Gustin said. “It’s a testament to JP’s work ethic, determination and abilities as a basketball player.
“What makes the journey that he is on, fun to be a part of, is the amount of time he spends on his craft and how he puts our team and his teammates in the best position to be successful.”
Dragas said he’s had to adjust his play to counteract different defenses.
“It’s a testament to my teammates and a testament to myself, and being able to evolve,” he said. “Teams have thrown everything at us. I had to learn to score at all three levels — finishing at the rim, mid-range jumpers and outside shooting.”
Earlier in the season, Dragas reached the 1,000-point mark in his career.
Madison had a 25-23 halftime lead, but the Pirates outscored the visitors 30-18 in the second half.
The Blue Streaks (10-9) are slated to host South on Friday night.
Dragas is scheduled to be honored for his accomplishment and Ferra is expected to be in attendance.
“It’s going to be fun,” Dragas said. “It’s a great opportunity for our team. I look at it as an opportunity for our basketball program and our community. I’m glad I have the support I do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.