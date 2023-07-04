Growing up in Ashtabula, Sidney Griffith said her family was not one to travel much.
In fact, had it not been for softball and the University of Toledo, the 2021 Lakeside graduate said she’d hardly left the state, let alone the country.
For that reason when the opportunity presented itself to play softball as part of a tour in Australia, Griffith said she was nearly as nervous as she was excited.
“It was funny,” she said. “I was in the locker room with Lexi, (teammate Lexi Eckman) and we both got the email that was forwarded to us from our coach.”
When they saw where they were being invited to play, neither knew what to think.
“We were like ‘Australia’ there was no way we could go that far,” she said. “Then we looked into the details and I talked to my parents and they were super supportive.”
Griffith along with two of her Toledo teammates were selected to play in the Land Down Under as part of the Beyond Sports DI softball tour.
“I had never even thought about leaving the country,” Griffith said with a laugh. “I didn’t have a passport or a visa or any of that.”
Though she said she honestly did not know why she was selected, she found it to be the opportunity of a lifetime.
“It was super cool,” she said. “It was kind of laid back and it was just really fun. We would play against an Australian team and we wouldn’t even keep score, or we’d just throw runners out there to give the game a fun look.”
Griffith was on tour with a group of Division I college players from across the country including a few power programs such as Oregon, Clemson and Iowa along with some mid-majors.
Getting to go between the lines with players from major programs was a thrill, but not nearly as much as getting to meet girls that play on the other side of the world.
“It was really neat because one game we played was an intrasquad game,” Griffith said. “There were like six Australian players on each team and we just kind of mixed and mingled and it was a really cool experience, because you have to communicate with them and what they do is similar, so that was a really good experience also.”
In spite of being more than 10,000 miles from Toledo, Griffith found the Australian culture quite similar to the u.S.
“As far as the food and the language goes, they were pretty similar, though their accents were pretty strong,” she said. “They would ask us what our majors are and how college life is. It was very similar to how the lifestyle is here.”
The tour lasted 13 days (including travel time) and gave the players the opportunity to see three different cities — Sydney, Brisbane and Gold Coast.
“Gold Coast was my favorite,” she said. “There were beautiful beaches. The coaches made sure that we had fun while we were there.”
The trip came at the conclusion of Griffith’s sophomore season at Toledo. She appeared in 42 games for the Rockets, batted .225 with eight runs batted in and 15 scored as she once again anchored the infield from her shortstop position.
The Rockets were under the direction of a new coach this season. Jessica Bracamonte spent four years as an assistant at Duke before coming north. The new coach led the Rockets to a Mid-American Conference record of 14-14, which was a jump from the previous year.
New college coaches can cause uncertainty for the players they inherit, knowing they were recruited by someone else, but Griffith said she was pleased her role with the team did not change.
“Playing under a new coach is always hard,” she said. “But she brought a lot of great technique and a lot of great learning points. We grew a ton this year and it was really fun.”
Griffith said she will spend some time at home this summer before heading back to class for her junior year at Toledo. She’s excited for the future and thankful for the opportunity see and experience Australia.
“It was incredible,” she said. “Something I’d recommend anyone do if they get the chance.”
