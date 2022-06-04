COLUMBUS — Madison's Madelyn Moretti came to central Ohio with the idea of placing in the top three in two events at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Track and Field Championships.
Moretti did much more than that.
The senior thrower's competitiveness kicked in and she is returning to northeastern Ohio as the Division I state shot put and discus champion.
In 2019, Nolan Landis, of Madison, captured the boys Division I shot and discus titles.
Moretti started the day competing in the discus and saw the door open up when several competitors didn't reach their most recent accomplishments.
In the last throw of the prelims, Moretti came up with a toss of 134 feet, 8 inches. She said she was overcome with joy and started to cry as she moved into the lead.
Those tears and the intensity she brings to the sport ended with her claiming the discus title and her shot put competition delayed.
Moretti had to be moved to a different flight because she had to walk to the stadium to be honored with a medal presentation on the podium before returning to the shot put competition.
The second flight of the shot put was held up until she returned and the competition was back in full gear.
Moretti went into the lead late in the second flight and hit a 42-foot toss in the finals until Courtney Clark of Howland bested her by two inches, leaving Moretti one more chance to claim another state title.
She was able to do that, and more, with a throw of 44-6 1/4 to win by almost two feet. Moretti said she was a bit short of her all-time personal record of 45-6, but it was more than enough for victory in front of a large contingent of Madison track fans.
"I knew going into shot that Clark and i would have to battle as we usually do at each meet we are at," Moretti said. "After she had taken the lead with her last throw, I could sense that everyone in the crowd thought that it was essentially over and that I would just settle for second. For me, though, I wasn’t ready to be done.
"She is a great athlete so I anticipated her giving it everything on the last throw. When it was finally my turn to give my last throw, I wasn’t nervous actually. I just kept smiling and shut my brain completely off and told myself to let it rip one more time. I completely relied on my training to guide me in the circle and after I released the shot, I felt at peace because I knew I gave it everything i had."
One of the biggest fans is her friend Becca Martin. The pair have worked side by side for several years pushing each other and both ended up at the state shot put finals this year.
Martin finished 14th with a throw of 37-4 1/4, but was excited to cheer her friend on to victory.
"I didn't do as well as I wanted, but I'm really proud of Maddie," she said.
"It is just amazing. They [Moretti and Martin] have such high goals," Madison head girls coach Emily Daniels said,
She said the pair have been working in the gym since last June in preparation for this weekend.
Jamie Landis, the volunteer throws coach for Madison, said he was proud of both girls and all they accomplished this year.
He said they worked hard on various weightlifting cycles and worked on technique throughout the year.
"That is the way to win it," Landis said of Moretti's last throw victory. "They brought a lot of joy to my life."
Mike Martin, the official throws coach, said the mental fortitude it took for Moretti to win the discus, walk to the stadium and then return to victory was amazing.
Moretti is scheduled to compete in the Midwest Meet of Champions in Indiana next week against the best throwers from five states.
Moretti is planning to throw at Duquesne University and Martin will be applying her skills at Slippery Rock University.
