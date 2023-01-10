ANDOVER TOWNSHIP — The standing ovation lasted for more than a minute as Jason Johnson stood in the middle of the basketball court on Monday evening.
Many of the people clapping enthusiastically didn’t know Johnson by his given name because for the last quarter century he has been known only as “Double J,” working with dozens of teams as a supporter of Pymatuning Valley High School.
Monday evening was a special time as athletes, coaches, administrators and fans applauded the boy who had become a man, and an ambassador for the Lakers.
PV High School Principal Dan Jackson shared stories during halftime of the Lakers-Mathews girls basketball game. He shared a story about Double J’s first year in the school system, as told to him by Paul Freeman who was the principal in 1994.
The ‘assistant coach,’ has been following PV High School athletics since his freshman year when he caused a minor stir as school officials couldn’t find the boy, who had just moved to the area.
Turns out he had found his way onto a bus to attend an away junior high football game, Jackson said.
That was the start of Double J’s career as a representative of the Lakers throughout Northeastern Ohio. He has been a fixture at practices and games for Laker teams for all these years, but is now moving to New Albany with his family.
“Double is our Laker Ambassador, the closest thing we have to a real-life mascot, and one of our greatest fans,” Jackson said. “Before games when the officials, players and coaches are all arriving it’s quite normal that they ask us where Double is before every worrying about where the locker room, bench, balls or equipment are.”
Jeff Compan has coached baseball, golf and girls basketball at PV, and Double J has always been near by.
“Double’s been like another son to me. It is really hard to see him go,” Compan said.
Jackson said Double J arrived in Andover Township on May 10, 1994, with just weeks left in his eighth grade year.
“[Monday night] is all about Jason Johnson,” Jackson said during the halftime ceremony.
PV Athletic Director Mel Nowakowski said if she would forget what day a game was on, she would always check with Double J who would immediately provide the information.
“What a heart, What a soul ... I can’t believe he’s leaving,” Nowakowski said.
Nowakowski said it was amazing to watch him at away games in gyms and fields all over the areas.
“It is so neat,” she said. “You go the other schools and they know him.”
Jackson said Double J leaves an amazing legacy through his positive attitude that he readily passed on to others.
“Thank you my brother ... You are a shining example,” he said as Double J carried off several presents the school provided him to remember his time in the Andover area.
Jackson said Double J and the community are a bit nervous to see him go, but his experience of reaching out to a new community nearly 30 years ago will serve him well in New Albany.
Double J said he will always remember the games and the people.
There is also another exciting connection to his new home.
“New Albany’s colors are [also]) maroon and gold,” Jackson said.
But Double J will always be remembered in Andover.
“Double will always be my assistant coach,” Compan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.