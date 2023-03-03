Staff Report
Ashtabula County schools and Madison started the district tournament on Friday night.
Lakeside is in Division I competition at Hoover; Edgewood, Geneva, Jefferson and Madison are at DII Garfield Heights and Conneaut, Grand Valley, Pymatuning Valley and Saint John are at DIII Perry.
The district tournament concludes today.
The top four in
each weight class advance to the
state tournament in Columbus next weekend.
D-I
Lakeside’s Lucas Eland went 1-1 on Friday night.
Eland pinned pinned Akron’s North’s Sanjil Magar in the first round at 3:22, then lost to Solon’s Adom Sharpley by a 17-0 tech fall.
D-II
Madison’s Jamie Harrison, at 120 and Noah Blough 157; Jefferson’s Brogan Fielding, 132; Edgewood’s Zeke Lucas 175 and Geneva’s Michael Hupertz 215 each registered a pair of wins on Friday night.
Harrison posted a 16-0 tech fall over Bay’s Bruce Berger in the first round, then pinned Akron Springfield’s Omar Leon in 3:10 for his next win.
Fielding earned a 16-1 tech fall over West Branch’s Gavin Chapman and 13-2 major decision over Revere’s Austin Ogle.
Blough scored an 11-2 major decision over Canton’s Tyler Pugh, before pinning Jefferson’s Braden Dietrich in 3:24.
Lucas earned a 3-1 decision over Alliance’s Jackson Eddy and pinned Canton South’s Jaden Fellouzis in 4:11 for his two wins.
And Hupertz
started the night win a pin at 3:04 over Cloverleaf’s Lakota Hagenbaugh, and also pinned Girard’s Isaac Griffith at 1:01 in the quarterfinal round.
Going 1-1 were: Madison’s Jordan McCuillough at 113, Jack Harrison 126; Addison Trisket 144; Izaiah Siler 150; Sonny Salasjak 165 and Demitry Navarro 190; Edgewood’s Devon Sanchez at 106; Kyle Vencill 138 and Josh Biller 150; Geneva’s Dominic Palmisano 144 and Jefferson’s Dietrich 157, Wade Woodworth 215 and Mason Pawlowski 285.
D-III
Conneaut’s Amari Bowers, at 138, and Daren Christine, at 285, each won two matches on Friday night.
Bowers opened with
a pin over Orrville’s Connor Chereson at 3:36, then recorded a 3-0 decision over Rittman’s Joey McGuire.
Christine notched a pin over Hillsdale’s Garrett Furr at 2:43 and 9-3 decision over Dalton’s Cohen Riggenbach for his two wins.
Going 1-1 were: PV’s Jayce Dietrich at 144; Brennan Moore 157; Nick Hitchcock 175 and Andrew Lappe 190 and Conneaut’s Moses Schwartz 190 and Scotty Edwards 215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.