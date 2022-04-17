A commitment to offseason training is one of the reasons area shot put and discus throwers are having success during early season meets, according to area coaches.
Coaches from numerous area schools shared their opinions regarding the state of shot put and discus in northeast Ohio during the Perry Gene Kobus Relays on Saturday.
The Madison girls throwers are leading the area with strong performances and success during the indoor season.
Maddie Moretti and Becca Martin completed the indoor track season with Moretti earning the Ohio High School Cross Country and Track and Field Coaches state championship with a shot-put throw of 43-8.75 and Martin close behind at sixth with an effort of 38-7”.
The pair set a Perry Relays record in the discus relay on Saturday.
In the A Division, Moretti and Martin combined for a 251-4 (Moretti 133-10 and Martin 117-6). The Madison duo broke the record by 30 feet.
Moretti and Martin also took first in the shot relay. Moretti’s top mark was 42-4.50 and Martin recorded a 36.00, which broke another meet record.
The pair are adjusting to the outdoor season and are on a heavy lifting schedule before reducing intensity as the season moves along, said Jamie Landis, a volunteer coach who works with the program.
Landis competed in college and then offered his sons, Cam and Landis, a training program he didn’t use when a student.
“The things I didn’t do as a young person I had my boys, and these girls do,” Landis said. “I really love the grind.”
Mike Martin, is the paid boys and girls throws coach for Madison, and is happy to have Landis to assist. Martin said the commitment to work on the throwing events outside the season is important.
“They [the throwers] are multiple sport athletes but are finding time to put into the events [during the off season],” he said.
The area throwing coaches said it is important to make strength training a critical part of the experience to have any success.
Geneva throwing coach John Mirabell Ashtabula County Track Meet on May 4 in Conneaut should be exciting.
He added all the athletes want to beat their friends and local competitors but agreed with the Madison coaches that the off-season work is crucial to success in the technical events.
Geneva also had a strong indoor track season with multiple athletes participating in the state indoor meet at SPIRE Institute.
Edgewood High School throws coach Beth Simpson said she believes some of the success is also due to the pent up energy and desire to compete that has been stifled during two years of living with the coronavirus pandemic. The entire 2020 track and field season was cancelled due to the virus.
“I think they [the athletes] are hungry to get out there .. They are happy to be back in the ring,” Simpson said.
Simpson also has the luxury of having two boys to push each other to excellence. On Saturday, Sean Applebee had a 42-10 effort in the shot put, while Will Cooper checkedin at 42-6.50 in the B Division.
Simpson said she badgered Applebee into coming out for the first time this season and he is just learning the ropes.
Simpson added he is amazingly strong naturally and will improve significantly has he improves his form.
Jefferson’s Wade Woodworth took the top spot in the shot at 44-5 in Division B.
Sarah Coxon is working to qualify for the state track tournament the first weekend in June. Simpson said it has been a rough road after a volleyball injury.
“She was in a boot for the winter and the first three weeks of track,” Simpson said. “I have no doubt she is going to get back to where she was [last year when she through over 40].”
Coxon swept the Division B shot and discus competition individually Saturday with marks of 35-10.25 and 104-11, respectively.
