CONNEAUT — Entering high school, Conneaut’s Amari Bowers probably envisioned hitting the 100-win plateau a little sooner than midway through his senior season.
After three years, that included everything from back injuries to a pandemic to losing a few matches he wished he’d had back, Bowers said getting to the century mark is as satisfying as ever.
“It’s exciting,” he said after scoring a second-period pin at 150 pounds during the Spartans home dual match with Grand Valley at Conneaut High School. “I probably could have gotten it a lot earlier, but with the circumstances … I still love it, I’m still blessed to be able to get to this point.”
Bowers has dealt with all the frustrations of falling one match shy of the state tournament two different times and dealing with nagging spine injuries.
Last season, he missed much of the regular season, but did make it back to the postseason. He took a disappointing fifth at the Garfield Height Division III District Tournament.
This season, Bowers’ record stands at 27-1. He said the effects from his spinal issues still linger, but he knows he can’t allow that or anything else to stand in his way of where he wants to go.
“Some days are better than others,” he said. “But, I’m here. Last year was a heartbreak. I was expected to get to the state tournament, but I ended up getting rolled, but I’m back this year ready to go.”
Spartans wrestling coach Keith Sherman said the spinal issues have definitely played a part in Bowers not getting to 100 wins or Columbus sooner.
“Last year with the back injuries, it was hard,” the coach said. “We didn’t get quality matches last year and it affected him late in the season. This year, he only missed one tournament because we had the flu going around. Getting that mat time in is super important.”
Sherman, who took several wrestlers to the state tournament while coaching GV, is now in his second year as Conneaut’s head coach
Sherman said the relationship between he and Bowers has grown and he has become more coachable this season.
The coach is also fully aware of what he wants to accomplish this season.
“Last year was such a disappointment,” he said of Bowers fifth-place finish at Garfield. “He was winning 8-0 and got himself in a bad situation and got pinned. It’s burning inside him and he wants to be there, and I think if he gets there, he can get on the podium.
“I know he can do it. He’s wrestled his whole life, put everything into it. He should have been there before, but some things happened, but he wants to make the most of it now.”
Bowers, along with the rest of the Conneaut team, will head to the Eastern Ohio Wrestling League tournament at Austintown Fitch this weekend.
A few other Spartans that are having strong seasons; Daren Christine (285) is 29-3.
He will be in a loaded bracket that includes several highly ranked wrestlers. Scotty Edwards (215) is also having a strong season at 23-8.
Jefferson and Pymatuning Valley will also compete at the EOWL.
