In 1997, Ashtabula High School graduate Harry Deligianis was an All- American defensive lineman for the national championship winning Youngstown State University football team.
While on that team, he played under the legendary college football coach Jim Tressel whom he remains close with.
Deligianis had a monster senior season as he broke YSU’s single-season sack record with 17, which is a record he still holds today.
Now, Deligianis has reunited with one of his teammates at Youngstown in Mike Gilligan, who is the head coach at Madison High School, as an assistant coach.
“Very excited to have him on board,” Gilligan said. “As a player, Harry played with unmatched intensity and competitiveness. He hasn’t changed much.
“Alongside with coaching our D-Line, Harry has been our strength coach since November. He’s extremely dedicated to helping our kids get bigger, stronger and tougher and they love him.”
Deligianis’ journey from a champion to coaching is quite the story.
Following the 1997 season, he was drafted in the 1998 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth round.
Deligianis was put on waivers by Jacksonville on the final day of cuts and went on to bounce around multiple teams his first year without any regular season playing time.
Over the course of the next few years, Deligianis spent time in training camp with the Carolina Panthers, along with spending a season playing for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe.
He continued to bounce around different training camps before joining the Arena Football League in 2002.
“Arena Football was fun, it was a lot of guys that were trying to make the NFL and it was very physical,” Deligianis said, “I mean it’s a small space with walls so you’re knocking guys up against it and everything.”
Deligianis was scheduled to enter camp with the Baltimore Ravens at the conclusion of the Arena Football season. Unfortunately, he never was able to make it there.
In one of the final games, Deligianis went down with an injury. He had broken his L4 and L5 vertebrae in his back. It wasn’t till later that Deligianis realized it was the injury that ended his career.
“So I went in for back surgery and honestly probably for the next 10 years I kept thinking I’d still play because it’s just the way you are mentally you like it’s not over there’s no way it’s over,” Deligianis said.
In what could have been looked at in a negative way Deligianis realized that instead of looking at his career as a disappointment he instead was grateful for all the opportunities and people he met along the way.
He knows that he did everything he could and to him that is enough, Even his past coaches recognize that he gave his all.
“Every time I see coach Tressel, he’s like I love you, and if there is anything I can ever do for you just tell me,” Deligianis said, “You know he knows I gave him everything I could.”
Deligianis understands that in many cases when a football player stops playing they don’t know what to do. He recognizes that he had the best possible support system he could have which helped him realize he wasn’t defined by football but instead by his family.
Deligianis’ parents offered him unending support from his dad driving the whole family in a van to his games and making him his own weights while in high school to his mom always being there for him.
“I had every advantage that a guy could want,” Deligianis said, “I had great parents and great people, it just seemed like the right person always popped into my life.”
Deligianis has realized that family is the most important thing. He met his wife in high school and they have been together the entire way.
He has been enjoying family life and being a dad to his daughter, Zoey and his son, John.
Deligianis understands that he will always be associated with his football career, but to him his family will always be the most important thing in his life.
“You don’t want to be 40 talking about your high school football,” Deligianis said, “I want to be talking about my family.”
