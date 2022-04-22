Last year, the Pymatuning Valley softball team could have been described as a comedy of errors ... except, nobody was laughing, especially Lakers coach Andy Gray.
“We averaged 11-12 errors a game,” the coach said.
In spite of the fielding woes, PV still managed a 15-12 record, but Gray, along with his entire PV team, knew exactly where the area of focus needed to be in order to improve upon the 2021 season.
“It was huge,” Gray said of the focus on improving defensive fundamentals. “We had to get girls in the right position, whereas last year we were just filling holes.”
The dividends have been paying off this spring. The Lakers have cut the number of miscues from double digits down to an average of about one per ballgame.
Their record stands at 8-2 as of Friday.
Gray said a big part of last season was the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 that wiped out spring sports.
“That really hurt,’” he said. “But now, we have all these girls back. We have seven letter-winners back from a year ago. They got that year of experience which has really helped and it shows so far.”
PV is more experienced, but also still a young team. The roster contains no seniors, only three juniors and then a group of freshman and sophomore players.
The delay in spring weather making its way to northeast Ohio has not helped, either. The Lakers, like other teams, have been limited in being able to get outside.
Gray said players have taken advantage of the opportunity to work on fundamentals inside.
“We probably should have had 10 more games by now already,” he said. “It’s been tough being in the gym a lot. The girls hate being in the gym just as much as the coaches do. So, we’ve worked on fundamentals; a lot of hitting. The games we have gotten in, our hitting has been pretty good.”
In six of seven wins, the Lakers have put up double-digit run totals and are averaging over 15 runs a game.
Leading the way has been Baleigh Alderman, who through Friday was 18 of 25 at the plate for a .720 average, including nine extra base hits and 18 RBIs.
Saige Payne is right behind her at .714 with nine extra bases and 22 RBIs. Mariah Sharpe is hitting .625, while Mya Skarlinsky and Kendall Gray are boh hitting an even .400. As a team, the Lakers are hitting .464.
On the mound, Alderman and Payne have both been solid.
PV took a tough loss on Wednesday, falling to Mathews 4-2 in a game Gray said would help them gauge where they are against some of the top competition in the Northeastern Athletic Conference.
Though the team still has a lot of room to grow, Gray said the improvements have been made has made the season an enjoyable one.
“This has been one of the most joyful seasons,” he said. “All the girls get along. All of them want to be there and that makes a huge difference.”
