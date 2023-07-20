The Lake Erie Defenders 17U boys basketball team resumed action over the last two weekends.
The team, which consists of players from Ashtabula and Lake counties, played the bulk of their schedule this spring.
After taking June off so the players could join activities with their own high school teams, the Defenders competed in two AAU tournaments.
On July 8-9, the Defenders participated in the Hoop Group Jam Fest in Mannheim, Pennsylvania, going 2-1.
Last weekend, Lake Erie competed in the Nike Summer Championship in Columbus and posted a 3-2 mark to close the season.
“July is more about being scouted,” said Defenders coach Shawn Toot, who is from Mentor. “A lot of our kids got scouted. I would say everyone on our team, if they choose to, can play at the next level.”
Lake Erie ended the season with a 27-7 mark, which included going 16-2 in the first half of the campaign.
Seniors Jimmy Timonere, of Lakeside; Jacob Ernst, of Edgewood and Joe DeGeorge, of Jefferson, were Ashtabula County participants on the Defenders.
“The second half of the season was pretty similiar to the first half competition-wise with the competition being really good, pushing us to get better,” Timonere said. “These were our last two tournaments together so it made us play even harder to end it the right away. It was a great season for us.”
Ernst was glad to be part of the Defenders team.
“To start the AAU season, I would like to give a huge thank you to coach Toot for believing in me and pushing me to be the best player I can be,” he said. “Next, I want to thank my teammates that built friendships with and made great memories over the AAU season.
“Lastly, AAU made me progressively better as a player and got me looks from college coaches, so I am very appreciative for that.”
Toot talked about the three county players.
“Jimmy definitely got in the weight room,” he said. “A lot of time between football and basketball, his overall strength improved. Joe and Jacob really improved and gained confidence.
“Joe was a consistent double-digit scorer for us in July. He showed major improvement. Jacob took over at point guard when Tanner [Toot] got hurt. Jacob can get to the hole and score.”
Toot has been coaching the Ashtabula County players for about three years.
“Our season overall was very fun and exciting,” DeGeorge said. “We came back and finished our last two tournaments strong. I also enjoyed playing with all the guys, it was just a great experience.”
The rest of the team consisted of: Conner O’Brien, Toot and Matthew Biddell, of Mentor; Sean Register Jr., of North and Evan Dugger, of Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.
Toot had to adjust when Tanner got hurt and Khalid Ousmane left to join another team. Dugger was added to the team in July.
“I don’t think they lost a lot of chemistry,” Toot said. “One thing I had to think about was a lot of the kids had dead legs. The majority of kids played three-to-five days per week in June. They stayed in shape.”
In the fall, Timonere and Ernst will now focus on football, while DeGeorge will continue to hone his basketball skills.
The end of the season also signaled the end of Toot’s tenure as head coach. He spent 10 years overall with the Defenders.
“I’m a teacher and AD,” he said. “I wanted to get through coaching Tanner. A lot of great memories, and great kids.”
Toot also thanked Dave Albert, the owner of the Lake Erie Defenders, for all his support over the years.
