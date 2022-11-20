NILES — When the Jefferson football game is on the line, remember Grant Hitchcock is on the team.
In the Falcons’ 41-37 win over West Branch Saturday night, the game appeared to be on the line midway through the fourth quarter.
Jefferson had the ball and the lead, but were facing fourth and nine from just across the midfield stripe.
The defense had made stops the last two times they were on the field and the punting game had been strong, since having one blocked in the first quarter.
Still, coach Brandon Hanna sent a play in to run.
“No. 1, West Branch is the most lethal offense we’ve played,” Hanna said of trying to pick up the yardage. “Two, we have No. 4 [Hitchcock], dot dot dot.”
‘Dot, dot, dot,’ was the right call as Hitchcock took a deep drop like he might kick it, but then stepped up and fired a strike through the frigid air to a wide open Trent Hodge for a 17-yard gain, and more importantly a new set of downs.
“I had a rush coming from the right side,” Hitchcock said of the play. “I stepped up. I thought about running it, then I saw him wide open.”
Hitchcock said he was not surprised by the decision to go for it, but a little surprised by the specific play called.
“Yes, but the call he had I didn’t expect,” he said. “But, it worked out, so …”
So, the Falcons had the ball at the Warriors 29 with under four minutes to play.
Hitchcock and Luke Funtash alternated runs to pick up another first down to the West Branch 19.
Funtash picked up three yards on a run and Hitchock one more to make it third and six. After West Branch burned its final time out, Hitchcock flipped a shuffle pass to Kaige Bozcar, who picked up yet another first down. That allowed Jefferson to go into victory formation.
The Falcons’ offense did what was needed to close the game out, but the defense once again figured out a way to slow down a high-powered offense just enough to make the work of Hitchcock and company stand up.
West Branch running back Boston Mulinix finished the night with 244 yards and burned the Falcons defense for runs of more than 20 yards three times in the game, including a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
On his last three rushing attempts, though, he was held without a yard.
“He’s a really great athlete,” Jefferson linebacker Wade Woodworth said of Mulinix. “We had to start shifting our defense front. That created more traffic and more lanes for our linebackers to get to him.”
The Falcons defense also did a nice job of containing quarterback Dru DeShields. He entered the game averaging more than 300 yards passing per contest.
But, Jefferson constantly got pressure on him throughout the night. Though he was never sacked, the pressure in DeShields’ face made getting rid of the ball very difficult.
Hanna said the Falcons defense improved their execution.
“The difference was our linebackers stopped hesitating,” he said. “We wanted to put pressure on DeShields. That’s the only way you can stop the kid. You can’t sit back in zone or he’ll pick you apart.
“Our linebackers planted a foot in the ground and got to the quarterback. When we did that, the game changed, but that’s been the plan since Monday. No. 22 [Mulinix] had a heck of a game for them, but the plan was to get pressure on DeShields. Somebody else was gonna get theirs, No. 22 got it. But the Falcons made stops when we needed to and executed when we needed to.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.