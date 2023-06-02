PAINESVILLE — More than 170 high school football players got an evening in front of at least 20 college football coaches on Tuesday evening during the inaugural Chagrin Valley Conference High School Showcase at Jack Britt Stadium.
Crestwood head football coach Jack D’Amato and Harvey coach and athletic director Mick Mohner put the event on to give conference football players the opportunity to show their abilities.
D’Amato said he saw a lot of social media traffic regarding larger schools putting on showcase events and thought it would be a good thing for the league. He said 20 of the 25 schools that sent graduating seniors and upcoming juniors to the event.
D’Amato approached Mohner, and the CVC leadership regarding the idea and it was met with positive interest.
“It thought it was a great idea,” Mohner said. He said he offered to host the event because of the centrality of the stadium to the conference.
The athletes had six different stations where they were timed or measured as the college coaches, including ones from Mercyhurst and Kenyon, walked the field.
D’Amato said CVC Chairman Don Lewis did a lot of fundraising so each of the athletes received a T-shirt from the event.
Grand Valley head coach Clint Nims said he liked bringing all of the athletes together.
“It’s just nice to get all the guys from all the schools together,” he said. “It’s nice to see guys [nteracting] outside the Friday night lights,” he said.
Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran agreed.
He said it is great for the athletes to be able to get to know each other and deepen the character building part of the sport.
“I think it is great,” he said.
Dobran said it is also great that the event was free and easy.
“Any type of recognition [for the players] is good,” he said.
The Spartans, along with Jefferson and Madison, are joining the CVC starting this upcoming school year.
“The Showcase was a great event,” Falcons coach Brandon Hanna said. “There was lots of great talent on the field. Our guys were excited to get out and compete. We’re looking forward to finding our way in this new conference.”
Blue Streaks coach Mike Gilligan added, “It was a well-organized event. The cameraderie between players and coaches was awesome to see and showed that the CVC is dedicated to serving its student-athletes. We’re excited for the opportunity to compete in the CVC.”
Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards said it is a great way for the students to compete against each other.
“It’s awesome,” he said.
Edwards was timing players in sprints while other coaches explained each station before the athletes were completed the challenge.
Edgewood coach Olajuwon Cooper was pleased with the event.
“The CVC did an amazing job putting the combine together to get our players college exposure,” he said. “We had 15 players participating, that’s great for them and our program.”
Geneva coach Don Shymske said the event was a positive experience.
“The CVC Showcase went very well,” he said. “It was very well organized and ran smoothly. It was a great opportunity for our athletes to compete against other CVC athletes and to meet and get evaluated by several college coaches.”
The revamped CVC divisional lineup for the next two seasons are: Madison, Geneva, Lakeside, Jefferson, Conneaut and Edgewood in the Lake; Chagrin Falls, Orange, West Geauga, Lutheran West, Hawken and Perry Chagrin; Berkshire, Kirtland, Cardinal, Crestwood, GV and Harvey Valley and Beachwood, Cuyahoga Heights, Independence, Trinity, Brooklyn and Wickliffe.
D’Amato said there was also time for some team drills and individual one-on- one competitions as well.
The organizers are already planning for next year.
“Our goal is to make it bigger and better next year,” Mohner said. “We invited over 200 schools [colleges] to come.”
