ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Killer hills are only a part of the challenge for area runners who will descend on Lake Shore Park today for the start of the cross country season.
Lake Shore Park has been the host to cross country meets for decades and never ceases to bring out a big of angst for runners, especially when it is the first meet of the season, coaches said.
T.J. Furman, Jefferson boys and girls coach, said he loves the fact that the season opens with the War on the Shore.
“It is one of the toughest courses we will see all year,” he said.
Furman said he likes the fact that the athletes are challenge mentally from the start.
“A lot of the kids psyche themselves out, he said.
The Falcons have 13 boys and seven girls competing this year, Furman said.
Furman said he has mixed feelings heading to the Chagrin Valley Conference for the first time.
“It is exciting,” he said. “It is going to be good to get back with our county rivals but sad because we had some great relationships with Northeast 8 schools.”
Furman said Ashtabula County has a great history of running excellence going back decades. In the 2002 Division II boys state tournament, Edgewood finished second and Jefferson was third.
Many of the coaches that will be guiding their athletes today have a long personal history with the course. Steve Hill, Edgewood boys and girls coach, said he ran the course for the first time in 1984.
The course has taken on different forms over the decades put the present War on the Shore course includes two loops of the park that include the same devastating hill; twice.
Hill said he tries to focus on placing during the meet because the times will be nothing like they will see the rest of the year because of the hot weather and challenging course.
He said the Warriors often practice at the park in the summer.
“We feel we have a little advantage,” Hill said.
Hill said the Warriors have 13 boys and five girls competing this year.
St. John coach Jeremy Dunn said the course is challenging and he doesn’t put to much pressure on his squad to start the season, especially with his squad featuring mostly freshmen and sophomores on the boys and girls side of the ledger.
Lakeside boys coach Luke Stecki also ran the course as an up-and-coming runner.
He said he first ran a version of the course as a freshman in 1993.
Stecki said he tells his athletes to “survive the hills” and then run the race. He said it is important to not over work the hills and have nothing left for rest of the race.
Stecki said his team will include 10 or 11 boys and possibly as many as 15 by mid-September.
One of the pleasant memories of competing at Lake Shore Park involved a meet with Madison when both squads were undefeated during his senior year.
“I remember the excitement,” Stecki said of his team that had grown from a group of sophomores that weren’t overly competitive to seniors fighting for a league championship.’
Stecki hopes the same building blocks can be laid during his second year as head coach of the Dragons.
“That is basically what we have now,” he said of the team that is growing together,” he said, “They are a tight group and they are all friends.”
Last season, Madison swept the competition.
“We are extremely excited to race War on the Shore, and attempt to repeat as champions on the boys side,” Blue Streaks boys coach Jeremy Verdi said. “Our top five is hungry to try to get all in the top 20.”
Madison girls coach Becky Barton added, “We graduated seven seniors and are bringing a younger team to the race, but we have been working hard and are ready to compete.”
