MADISON TOWNSHIP — The U Wanna Come Back Invitational created an opportunity for area cross country coaches to prep their teams for the prime portion of the season on Saturday afternoon.
Some coaches chose to rest some of their runners while others geared up for the upcoming stretch run with entire teams turning out their best times of the year.
The Blue Streaks hosted more than 28 teams in both the boys and girls competitions. Madison boys cross country coach Jeremy Verdi said it was the biggest U Wanna Come Back Invitational ever with more than 1,000 runners taking part in the high school and junior high school races.
Sophomore Alex Kollhoff led the Blue Streaks finishing fourth in a time of 16:22 losing only to three seniors.
“He is now on our all-time top 10 record board,” Verdi said.
Kolhoff said he felt great. He said he had been struggling with muscle soreness after a personal record several weeks ago.
“This week I’ve been icing, stretching and [using] the massage gun,” Kollhoff said.
He said he qualified for regional competition last year while at Geneva and hopes to do so again and maybe make the state meet in early November.
The Blue Streaks boys finished sixth out of 28 teams with all five of the teams top five runners running their best times ever, Verdi said.
Three area boys runners joined Kollhoff in the top 20 with Grand Valley’s David Steimle finishing 12th in a time of 16:51, followed by Edgewood’s Granison Hill in 16th place in a time of 16:59 and Jefferson’s Stephen Sly running a 17:02 for 17th place.
Warriors coach Steve Hill said his boys team second to fifth runners have been improving steadily.
“I was happy with their performance today,” he said of the four runners who finished within 37 seconds of each other.
Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said Steimle ran well and finished in good position.
“That is exactly what we wanted to do,” he said.
Fisher said the desire to run fast is important but the place finished in district and regional will determine whether a runner moves on to the next level.
Jefferson coach T.J. Furman said his team has a lot of inexperienced runners but the team is working hard and improving.
“We are just trying to get better every race,” he said.
Furman has been coaching on crutches since tearing his achilles tendon. “I’ve had a lot of my runners come back and help me,” he said.
Stephen Sly paced Jefferson, capturing 17th in 17:02.15.
PV finished 19th as a team with Mason Summers 67th (18.12.65), Gavin Hodge 77th (18.23.53) and Austin Musgrave 92nd (18.43.55) with all three breaking 19 minutes. Coach Richard Walters said all three have a chance to make regionals if they run well in three weeks.
Conneaut took 23rd with Fred Brainard leading the way in 97th place with a time of 18:50.
Coach Jessica Kennedy said Brainard and J.R. Hutchison have been going back and forth at the front of the pack.
The Eagles boys team finished 20th with Luke McKinney leading the way in 63rd place in a time of 18:05.
Lakeside coach Luke Stecki said he was happy with the progress of his boys team.
“We are just trying to get better. We don’t have any specific team goals ... We are just trying to learn how to run hard and compete,” he said.
Wyatt Hamilton led the Dragons with a time of 19:23.
“He’s been my No. 1 runner all year,” Stecki said.
Stecki said Hamilton is already talking to other team members about how to improve in the off season.
GIRLS
Madison finished 13th out of 24 teams. Taylor Hennessey was 14th in a time of 19:53.
Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin finished 11th place in a time of 19:41 and Anna Steimle claimed 22nd for GV in a time of 20:11.
Hill said Liplin ran well, but the Warriors had only three finishers on Saturday. He said Maddie Crooks wasn’t feeling well, but still ran a time of 20:30 to finish 33rd.
Fisher said he was also happy with Steimle’s progress.
“She is coming along the way we need her to,” Fisher said.
Freshman Mara Gilman finished 41st in a time of 20:20.
“Times are all coming down,” Falcons coach Steve Locy said of his team’s performance.
Walters said the Lakers had a recent race where a lot of runners performed well but that didn’t happen Saturday.
Walters said Rowen Jenkins ran her best time, 21:50. PV didn’t have enough competitors for a team score.
Conneaut placed 23rd with Kyndall Spring finishing 86th in a time of 22:21.63.
Geneva checked in 16th with Maggie Moon leading the way in 78th place in a time of 22:04.
Eagles coach Emily Long said lead runner Mya Evangelista was held out as a precautionary measure and second runner Grace Dubsky wasn’t feeling well so stayed home.
Lakeside’s lone girl was not able to compete on Saturday, Stecki said.
The All Ashtabula County cross country meet is scheduled to take place at Brant’s Apple Orchard on Tuesday. The high school races are scheduled to start at 5 p.m.
