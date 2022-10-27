Staff Report
Ashtabula County and Madison runners will look to run another week after competing in the Boardman Regional Tournament on Saturday.
In Division I, Madison’s Alex Kolhoff and Izaiah Siler and Cara Klein and Geneva’s Donald Shymske are scheduled to run as individuals.
DII will see the Edgewood boys and Geneva girls teams, plus Jefferson’s Steven Sly and Mara Gilman and Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin and Maddie Crooks, compete for state spots.
The DIII competition will include the Pymatuning Valley boys team and Grand Valley individuals David Steimle and Anna Steimle.
The first race is slated to begin at 11 a.m. with the DIII boys race, and finish at 3:45 p.m.with the DI girls race. The state meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz, which is near Columbus.
DI
Kolhoff and Siler placed 24th (17:15.23) and 28th (17:22.93), respectively, while Shymske checked in 27th in a time of 17:22.98. Klein ran a 20:25.04 for 26th.
The top eight girls teams and 32 individuals and top seven boys teams and 28
individuals advance to state.
DII
The Warriors boys team took seventh in the team standings with a score of 214.
Granison Hill paced Edgewood, running a 16:37.67. Braylon Wetherbee, Drew Hlavtur and Adam Hamilton were also in the top-50 for the Warriors.
Wetherbee ran a 18:24.75 for 40th; Hlavtur, 48th, 18:35.50 and Hamilton, 50th, 18:40.46.
“Everyone is excited to run this weekend,” Warriors coach Steve Hill said. “We have had a great week of practice and are excited to see what they can do.
“Granison, Tammy and Maddie have had a great season and they are going to give it their best shot to make a trip to Columbus. The weather looks to be great for Saturday so they just need to go run like they have all season.”
Sly was 14th overall in a time of 17:04.77.
On the girls side, Geneva placed third with a team score of 134.
All seven runners were in the top-46, led by Mya Evangelista’s seventh in 20:00.14.
Liplin and Crooks notched eighth and ninth, respectively, in 20:04.59 and 20:10.61.
Crooks is seeking a second straight state trip.
“I really want to make it to state this year because I didn’t accomplish what I had hoped to last year at state which was making first-team all-Ohio,” the sophomore said. “I’m using it as motivation to do better.”
Gilman finished 17th in 21:10.66.
The top six teams and 24 individuals qualify for the state tournament.
DIII
PV had all seven runners in the top-45 for a score of 131 and third place.
Gavin Hodge and Austin Musgrave notched 15th and 18th overall, respectively. Hodge ran a 17:52.41 and Musgrave checked in at 18:10.59.
“The boys are excited to leave it all out there and give everything they got to this one week,” Lakers coach Ricky Walters said. “Spirits are high and everyone’s excited to see how they stack up with the rest of the competition.”
PV runs in the Spartan Invitational, which is also at the Boardman Regional site, during the regular season.
“The boys are familiar with the course and are ready to see if they can take advantage of this opportunity,” Walters said.
David Steimle and Anna Steimle were both in the top-10 of their races. Anna Steimle placed sixth in a time of 20:28.11, while David Steimle was eighth at 17:14.89.
The top four teams and 16 individuals advance to the state tournament.
