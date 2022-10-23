Staff Report
Ashtabula County and Madison cross country runners took the first step towards state on Saturday.
When the district races finished at Madison, the Edgewood boys team and and Geneva girls squad advanced to the Division II Boardman Regional, as did Edgewood’s Tammy Liplin and Maddie Crooks and Jefferson’s Stephen Sly and Mara Gilman as individuals in Division II.
Pymatuning Valley’s boys team, plus Grand Valley individuals David Steimle and Anna Steimle, qualified in DIII.
Madison and Geneva advanced individuals in DI competition. Race times for the Boardman regional meet Saturday are: 11 a.m. for DIII boys; 11:45 a.m., DIII girls; 1 p.m. DII boys; 1:45 p.m. DII girls; 3 p.m. DI boys and 3:45 p.m. DI girls.
Division II
The Warriors placed seventh with a team score of 214. The top seven teams and 28 individuals advanced to the next level.
Granison Hill paced Edgewood, running a 16:37.67 for eighth overall.
“We are very excited about making it to regional,” Edgewood coach Steve Hill said. “We were ranked ninth going and knew we needed to run well and we did.
“All six guys ran well. Having Granison in single digits helped us beat the teams right behind us who did not have a front runner.”
Liplin and Crooks will also run in the regional. The pair placed seventh (20.04.59) and eighth (20.10.61), respectively, for the Warriors.
“Maddie and Tammy ran well to move on to regional,” Hill said. “Our focus for them is next week when we will try to get them both to qualify for state. They both have a really good shot.”
The Eagles attained third overall in the team standings with a score of 134. Mya Evangelista ran a 20:00.14 for seventh overall to pace Geneva.
“Super proud of these girls,” Eagles coach Emily Long said. “We thought we would make it out as a team, but finishing third was a pleasant surprise and testament to all the hard work they have put in and their overall positive attitude.”
Sly posted 14th overall in a time of 17:04.77, while Gilman was 17th at 21:10.66.
“Stephen has worked extremely hard over the last two years to put himself in a good position to qualify for state,” Falcons boys coach T.J. Furman said. “I am extremely proud of him, especially the young man he has become.”
Division III
The Lakers took fourth in the team standings with a score 131. The top four teams advanced to the regional.
All seven runners were in the top 45, led by Gavin Hodge’s 15th in a time of 17:52.41.
‘This is the most dedicated boys team I’ve ever had,” Lakers coach Ricky Walters said. “I can’t be more proud of them. Great group of kids, couldn’t be happier.”
Meanwhile, Anna Steimle posted sixth overall in a time of 20:28.11, while David Steimle finished eighth at 17:14.89.
“Very proud of them,” Mustangs coach Kurtis Fisher said. “They ran very strong. Looking forward to seeing them compete next week, and looking for them to repeat their performances from [Saturday] and get a state berth.”
Division I
The Blue Streaks boys team placed 10th with a team score of 261. The top eight teams qualified to the regional.
But Alex Kolhoff and Izaiah Siler advanced as individuals.
Kolhoff finished 24th in a time of 17:15.23, while Siler checked in 28th at 17:22.93.
“They ran a very solid race,” coach Jeremy Verdi said. “I would say Alex ran back with Izaiah to help him move up and they both qualified together fairly easily, so we look forward to a nice week of training and preparation.”
Shymske placed 27th in a time of 17:22.78.
“Great run by Donnie,” Long said. “He is one of the most naturally talented runners I know. He plays football, as well, so most of his running is independently. He has a great future in running.”
For the Madison girls team, Clara Klein qualified as an individual.
The Blue Streaks finished 10th in the team scoring with a 272 total. The top seven teams advanced to the regional. Klein ran a 20:25.4 for 26th overall.
“Clara is new to us this year,” Madison coach Becky Barton said. “She is an incredibly motivated young lady. She had some medical issues that kept her out most of the season and has slowly worked back these last few weeks.”
“[Saturday] was a PR time for her, and I’m really excited to see what she does [next] Saturday at Boardman.”
