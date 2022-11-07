Staff Report
One Ashtabula County player and two coaches claimed top honors in their respective divisions as the 2022 Northeast Lakes All-District football team, compiled by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, was released on Monday.
Conneaut’s Ty Covill was selected as the Division V Defensive Player of the Year. The junior linebacker finished the 2022 season with a school-record 149 total tackles.
He also recorded five sacks, five forced fumbles and eight pressures for the Spartans, who reached the playoffs this season.
“A lot of my success came through my friends pushing me in the offseason,” Covill said. “It it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to make it this far in my career.”
Spartans coach Rocco Dobran said Covill was on a mission this season.
“If you watch Ty play, you could see he loves football and had a passion for hitting,” Dobran said. “On top of that, he’s very coachable. Coach [Tony] Pasanen give him some tips to avoid blocks and drill attacking the line of scrimmage, and there was no stopping Ty after that. Any awards he gets, he’s earned and well deserved.”
Geneva’s Don Shymske was selected the Division III Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year.
In his first season as the Eagles head coach, Shymske guided the team to an 8-4 mark, including wins over Struthers 42-20, New Middletown Springfield 27-6 and Edgewood 41-8 in the regular season and Gilmour Academy 49-48 in a Region 9 first-round game. The Eagles, who fell to Chardon in the next round, finished 3-7 last season.
“It’s a tremendous honor to be recognized as coach of the year,” Shymske said. “In my opinion, an award such as this is the ultimate team award and the entire team should share in the recognition.”
Jefferson’s Brandon Hanna was selected as the Division IV Northeast Lakes District Coach of the Year.
Hanna has led the Falcons to a 9-3 mark with wins over Hubbard 25-13 and Poland Seminary twice — 27-13 in the regular season and 14-13 in a Region 13 first-round playoff game.
The Falcons also defeated Girard 26-20 in regional quarterfinal contest on Friday. The second win over Poland was Jefferson’s first postseason football victory in school history. The Falcons were 4-6 last season.
Ashtabula County first-team selections, including Covill, consisted of: Lakeside seniors Malachi Donahue (linebacker) and Angelo Collazo (defensive back) in DII; Jefferson seniors Grant Hitchcock (quarterback), Mason Pawlowski (lineman), Wade Woodworth (linebacker) and junior Jensen Yarosh (kicker) in DIV; Edgewood senior Christian Cunningham (receiver) and junior Seth Enos (linebacker) in DIV; Conneaut seniors Zack Rice (running back) and Daren Christine (offensive lineman), junior Wyatt Payne (defensive back) and lineman Jaydon Anderson (lineman) in DV; Pymatuning Valley sophomore Ryan Croston (athlete) in DVI; Grand Valley senior Nathan Boiarski (quarterback) and junior Robert Rogers (receiver) in DVI and Saint John seniors Matt Miller (receiver), Tom Miller (lineman) and Jimmy Severino (defensive back) and sophomore Will Anderson (receiver) in DVII.
County second-team all-district selections included: Lakeside sophomore Grayson Petros (offensive lineman) in DII; Geneva junior Luke Smith (athlete) and senior Johnny Haeseler (lineman) in DIII; Jefferson senior Trent Hodge (receiver) in DIV and Edgewood juniors Zeke Lucas (linebacker) and Nick Barger (lineman) in DIV.
Players who received honorable mention all-district honors from Ashtabula County were: Lakeside seniors Kam Crockett, Malachi Matlock and juniors Hasani Sy, Jimmy Timonere and Randy Valeriano in DII; Geneva senior Jacob Wilson, juniors Giavonni Rice and Owen Pfiefer, sophomore Hayden Diemer and freshman Bryce Peet in DIII; Jefferson seniors Cole Brake and Preston Reams and sophomore Kaige Boczar; Edgewood juniors Tony Hall and Jacob Ernst and Hunter Braat and Anthony Vincenzo-Hunt in DIV; Conneaut senior Moses Schwartz and juniors Bryce Spurlin and Max Gleason in DV; PV seniors Kamron Cargill and Chase Vickery, sophomore Ty Vickery and freshman Sean Croston in DVI; GV seniors Logan Martin, James Phillips, Jason Byers, Casey Turner and Dylan Hivick in DVI and Saint John sophomores Vin Narducci and Ryan Williams in DVII.
Madison junior Caron Alley and senior Drew Laurie earned honorable mention all-district honors in DIII.
The all-district teams consider players from high schools in Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Lorain counties.
The OPSWA selection committee consists of reporters from the Ashtabula Star Beacon, (Elyria) Chronicle-Telegram, cleveland.com, (Lorain) Morning Journal and (Willoughby) News-Herald.
These all-district teams are precursors to the All-Ohio teams, which will be announced by the OHSAA after the state championships.
Mr. Football will be announced 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The Division VI and VII All-Ohio teams will be announced Dec. 5, followed by Division IV and V on Dec. 6.
The Division II and III teams will be unveiled Dec. 7 and Division I on Dec. 8.
