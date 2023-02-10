CONNEAUT — The Jefferson Falcons never trailed and two players scored more than 20 points in a 69-40 win Friday night over the Conneaut Spartans in county boys basketball action.
Sophomore forward Anthony Covetta had 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting including making five 3-pointers to lead Jefferson (16-5), while junior guard/forward Joe DeGeorge added 23 points on 9-for-14 from the field.
The Falcons (16-5) led 20-8 after the first quarter and took a 39-18 advantage into the locker room at halftime. Jefferson built a 60-32 lead entering the fourth quarter and the Spartans never got closer.
The Falcons shot 25-for-54 (46.29%) from the field including six three-pointers, while holding Conneaut (5-13) to 14-for-41 (34.14%) shooting.
Jefferson dominated the boards and held a 38-15 advantage in rebounding against the Spartans. The Falcons also dished out 15 assists, while limiting Conneaut to five assists.
Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said his team’s goal over the last two weeks has been emphasizing rebounding and fundamental man-to-man defense that gets the players out running in transition.
“We’ve put together some good wins here based on fundamental defense and getting back to the basics.” Pisano said. “We have a lot of scoring, and we know guys can score, but sometimes that’s not enough when you don’t play defense and rebound.”
Pisano said he believes scoring will always be there for his team, but playing fundamental basketball will be the key for the Falcons moving forward as they look to win a Northeast 8 Conference title on Tuesday, and then do well in the upcoming OHSAA tournament.
“Obviously teams want to peak come playoff time and I think we’re playing the best we have all year,” Pisano said. “We’ve had good quarters and good halves all year and now we’re putting full games together.”
Conneaut was led in scoring by junior guard Chance Loomis with 12 points. Senior forward Larry Hamm and sophomore guard Noah Hamm each added eight points.
“We rebounded very well the last five or six ballgames,” Conneaut coach Tim Tallbacka said. “But rebounding killed us and after an offensive rebound those three-pointers get easy and they played very well.”
Tallbacka said his team lacked energy from the start of the game and then struggled after getting down early in the contest.
“The outplayed us in every facet,” he said. “[Covetta] and [DeGeorge] got away from us right off the bat.”
Tallbacka said his team needs to recover from the loss and improve their play as the Spartans have four games in five days next week.
UP NEXT
Conneaut plays at home Monday vs. Lakeside, while Jefferson hosts South Range on Tuesday.
