It may have been the biggest wrestling match of their lives, but for a couple of Ashtabula County natives, the approach that landed them on the state championship match was rather simple.
“Just approach it like I do any other tournament or match,” Bradley Eaton said.
Eaton, a native of Conneaut wrestling for Lakewood St Edward, and Parker Pikor, who resides in Rome Township and competes for Mentor Lake Catholic, each wrestled for state titles at the Jerome Schottenstein Center in Columbus last weekend.
Though they both came up short in their quests to be crowned state champs, the experience of running out onto the mat in front of approximately 20,000 people was something neither said they’d ever forget.
“It was a lot different than having maybe 60 people watching you at the county fair,” said Pikor, who is an active member of 4-H.
Pikor had never even wrestled in the state tournament before, but that did not stop the junior who advanced to the Division III 106-pound bracket final.
He won three straight matches before meeting Delta’s Adam Mattin in the finals. Mitten, a the state runner-up a year ago, scored a first-round pin to win the championship.
Pikor was well aware of what he was up against.
“His family has a history of state titles,” Pikor said. “They’re a very good wrestling family. Combined with his brothers and his dad, I think they have about seven state championships. They’re very good.”
Pikor knew about the family legacy before stepping on the mat, but said that did not change anything about how he prepared himself.
“To be honest, I treated it like every other match,” he said. “There’s nothing different about it other than I’m going against the best wrestler in the state.”
The scenario was a little different for Eaton.
Now a sophomore, Eaton placed fifth at the Schottenstein Center a year ago.
This season, he scored a pin in his opening round, then won 6-2 and 4-2 decisions to reach the Division I 150 state title match.
Like Pikor, Eaton said the approach he took was the same as any other tournament, just with a reminder of how tough every match could be.
“You can’t overlook anyone because it’s the state tournament, everyone there is good,” he said. “I wasn’t really concerned about what the scores were or if I got a pin, it didn’t matter because all you have to do is win.
“So, every match I went out there I was thinking ‘Just score the next point, win the next match,’ do what I have to do and take things one step at a time.”
Taking each match one at a time, Eaton landed in the finals against Syacmore’s Eugene Harney, a two-time state placer.
Harney scored a 5-4 decision, picking up a penalty point for Eaton putting his hands to his face in the first period.
“That came back to bite me,” Eaton said of the infraction.
Even so, Eaton still jumped from the fifth step on the podium a year ago up to the second.
His name is also etched in the school’s Division I state championship during the 2022 football season.
Of course, Eaton is nowhere near content with what he’s done so far in wrestling, either.
“I’m not satisfied one bit,” he said of the second-place finish. “I’m even hungrier than last year and I didn’t think it was possible to be more hungry than I was, but now that I was in the finals and see that I can win it, you know.”
It’s the same for Pikor.
“Wrestling in the state tournament is something you have to experience for the first time, kind of get that under your belt,” he said. “But after that, you want to get back, you want to win it.”
