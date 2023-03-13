COLUMBUS —There’s little question over what the dream is for high school wrestlers.
It’s to walk out of the tunnel at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus and wrestle in the state tournament.
Five Ashtabula County wrestlers and two from Madison got to experience that dream for the first time this past weekend.
The bitter reality, though, even for those fortunate to experience that dream, is that their part in the tournament can end quickly.
Three area wrestlers placed this weekend, the other four did not.
Three of them did not win a match.
Wrestlers like Edgewood’s Zeke Lucas will have another chance to experience what winning a state tournament match feels like. For seniors like Jefferson’s Mason Pawlowski and Madison’s Jamie Harrison, the memories will not soon fade.
“Not many people can say they walked through the tunnel to wrestle at Ohio State,” said Pawlowski, who competed in the Division II, 285-pound weight class. “It was amazing. To be one of the guys that wrestled in the state tournament, I mean it was truly a blessing.”
Pawlowski did not start wrestling until he was in ninth grade. He won two matches that first campaign, but had 35 this season.
But as a state qualifier, Pawlowski had the dubious honor of wrestling the top ranked heavyweight in the state, and was pinned in 34 seconds.
In his second bout, Pawlowski actually took his opponent from his feet to his back, but could not hold him there. He wound up being reversed and pinned again to go two and out.
Pawlowski did not last a minute in either match, but when it was over, he still found a way to smile.
“I was one mistake away from Day 2,” he said. “It hurts a lot, but I’m just gonna keep thinking positive.”
It was a similar story for Lucas. The Edgewood Division II 175 pound junior was manhandled in his first bout against eventual Division II state champion Dylan Newsome of Hartley.
In his consolation match, Lucas had a 4-1 lead going to the third period, but wound up losing 6-4.
Lucas had found ways to win close matches throughout the postseason, but he said it was just a different experience in Columbus.
“I felt like I had that one,” Lucas said of his second match. “But, my legs gave out on me. I wasn’t really nervous [before the match], but the one thing that got to me was we did so much walking around before the match. I guess that’s why I got tired.”
Warriors coach Scott Blank and Lucas stayed through the finals on Sunday. In past years, either at Saint John’s or Painesville Riverside, Blank often brought his kids to the state tournament to get a feel for what it’s all about.
“That’s why we stuck around,” the coach said. “So the kids can see kids that they wrestled earlier in the season that are on the podium now. They have to be down here to experience it.”
For Lucas, who finished the season with a 34-15 record, now that he’s experienced it, he wants to get back and win.
“I’m very motivated,” Lucas said. “I’ll be doing way more than I did last year to be ready for next year’s state tournament. Instead of not wrestling over the summer, I’ll be wrestling over the summer as much as I can.”
