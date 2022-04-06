When a local baseball coach and athletic director found out the family of Ray Webker had left a donation for their baseball programs, there wasn’t much question about what to do.
“If it was up to Ray, he’d say get the kids on a diamond and play,” Conneaut coach Bill Lipps said.
Play is just what the Spartans, along with Edgewood, Madison and Cleveland Villa-Angelo St Joseph, are scheduled to do in the newly proclaimed Ray Webker Classic Saturday at Lakeside Jr. High School and Higgins Field at Edgewood.
Webker, who died last August, had been a tremendous friend to the Ashtabula County baseball community for several years dating back to his days coaching American Legion ball, to transforming his Andover barn into a batting and field cage, to traveling all over the country to follow local ball players in college.
Lipps had grown close to Webker as a coach, while Steve Kray, Edgewood’s Athletic Administrator, knew him best from his days as a player.
Regardless of the relationship though, Kray said he had a huge impact on the two of them along with countless others.
“Our lives were about baseball,” Kray said. “He worked with a ton of kids in Ashtabula County. When I played for Ashtabula Rubber Company [American Legion] in 1996-97, he was one of the coaches for that group. I spent days upon days going out to his barn where he had a nice hitting facility.”
Letting players of today know what he meant to them is something that is important to both Lipps and Kray.
“I think it’s important for our current guys,” Kray said. “The passion that he instilled in myself and the summer baseball program that we still run with the Bruisers and coach Lipps, and Conneaut, coach [Scott] Barber at Jefferson. All those guys had a connection with Ray at some point and I think that what we’re trying to instill, the things that Ray instilled in us.”
Lipps added, “I want to explain to them who Ray was. How he opened up his barn and let kids in there. It was kind of a who’s who of Ashtabula County baseball in his barn for years. What he meant to me and my son. Not only did he have a world of knowledge on baseball, but you’re gonna get a really good message from him on life.”
Each team will wear jersey’s displaying their team mascot on the front and one of Webker’s favorite sayings on the back, including “a bad day at the ballpark beats a good day in the classroom.”
VASJ is slated to play Conneaut at 10 a.m. at Lakeside, while Madison and Edgewood are scheduled to battle at Edgewood. Madison and VASJ will then switch locations.
Lipps said that if the games are rained out Saturday, they will be rescheduled for the following weekend.
