Jefferson, Geneva, Pymatuning Valley and Grand Valley all finished the regular season with wins on Friday night.
The Falcons closed their Northeast 8 Conference slate with a 27-7 win over Lakeview.
Jefferson (7-3, 4-3), which entered the week ranked sixth in Division IV, Region 13, will unofficially host a playoff contest next Saturday night after defeating Lakeview
The Falcons jumped out to a 14-0 lead with two first-quarter touchdowns. The Bulldogs tallied a score in the second quarter to cut the deficit to 14-7.
But Jefferson added two more TDs in the second quarter to build a 27-7 halftime advantage.
The Falcons are joining the CVC next school year.
Geneva 34, Chagrin Falls 0
The Eagles put the wrap on a 7-3 (5-2 Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division) regular season with a conference win.
Geneva rolled up 336 yards rushing and scored all five TDs on the ground.
Luke Smith started the scoring in the first quarter on a 22-yard run. Kenny Young followed with a 1-yard run in the second quarter.
The Eagles added two more scores in the third quarter.
Smith went in from 17 yards out and Bryce Peet scored from the 1.
Young finished off the Geneva scoring with a 1-yard run in the fourth.
Smith paced the Eagles with 106 yards on eight carries. Peet posted 72 yards on eight attempts and Hayden Diemer checked in with 61 yards on seven carries.
Geneva unofficially clinched a playoff spot with a win. They were 10th in the latest DIII, Region 9 computer ratings this week.
PV 24, Mathews 14
VIENNA — The Lakers rebounded from a 34-8 loss to Toronto in Week 9 to down the Mustangs and capture a fourth-straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title.
“Really proud of our team to accomplish the goal of winning the conference for the fourth straight year,” PV coach Neal Croston said.
PV scored single touchdowns and 2-point conversions in the second, third and fourth quarters to snare the win.
Ty Vickery scored on runs of 3 and 5 yards, while Devin Sharpe added a TD from 12 yards run out in the third.
PV (4-6, 4-0), which was 15th in the latest DVI, Region 21 computer ratings, will likely get a 12-14 seed in the postseason, which begins next weekend.
GV 20, Beachwood 14
The Mustangs closed the 2022 campaign with a win over the Bison.
Casey Turner scored three touchdowns as GV outscored the hosts 13-0 in the final quarter.
With the game tied at 14-14, Turner ran from 4 yards out with four minutes to go in the game.
GV (2-8, 1-6) started the scoring early in the second quarter when Turner punched it in from the 2 for a TD. Dylan Hivick’s extra point gave the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Later in the second quarter, MarQuis Pinkney darted 60 yards for a score and Beachwood drew to within 7-6. The extra point, however, was blocked.
The Bison jumped ahead in the third quarter, taking the second-half kickoff downfield for a score. MarQuis Pinkney ran the last 3 yards for a TD. Beachwood also converted the 2-point conversion and led 14-7.
But the Mustangs responded on the ensuing kickoff. Turner capped thd drive with a 1-yard run early in the fourth quarter. Hivick’s extra point knotted the game at 14-14.
GV rushed for 213 yards, led by Turner’s 124 on 28 carries.
