A group of Ashtabula County All Stars earned a trip to Ohio Junior League Baseball regionals in Midland, Michigan after a 14-12 victory over Lebanon on Tuesday.
Four teams were battling for the trip to regionals and the Ashtabula squad went through the tournament undefeated
and are scheduled to be in Michigan on August 1 for opening ceremonies, coach Mike Riffle said.
The 12-to-14 year olds played their regular seasons at parks in Jefferson, Pymatuning and Ashtanbula.
Riffle said the squad opened up the tournament with a 10-0 win over Lebanon, beat Fairborn 21-2 and bested Lebanon again on Tuesday by the two-run margin of victory.
Little League allows the combining of teams when individual parks can not field a full squad. Several teams participated in state tournaments with multiple Ashtabula County parks represented on one team.
The rules allow the combining of “parks” to allow more athletes to participate and make the tournaments more competitive, said Ohio Little League District 1 Administrator Frank Cole.
He said not more than three parks can be represented and play under the Ashtabula County designation. Cole said the paper work to request the combined squad starts in mid-June.
“It is a one and done thing. It is accepted or it isn’t,” Cole said of the detailed process that also increases the cost of competing from $200 for a single park to $600 for the combined squads.
“This is our third year doing combination teams,” Cole said. He said each park pays between $1,400 and $2,000 on fees to field teams
Riffle said it has been a great experience putting the boys together for the tournaments. He said practices were at a bit of a minimum, but things worked out well.
“We actually had two practices before district started. We had three practices before state,” he said.
Riffle said the early tournament started a bit slow but improved quickly as the team gained confidence.
“The kids we have are fantastic,” he said.
The team earned a trip to state by defeating Cuyahoga Falls 11-1 and 19-16 in the Little League District 1 tournament.
Riffle said the team will be doing some fundraising to defer the costs for parents.
Riffle said the athletes are excited for the tournament and the trip to Michigan.
“They are so pumped up,” he said
The players include Colton Legg, Shawn Miklacic, Gavin Miller, Bryce Brown, Michael Riffle, Tristan Gilman, Max Smith, Luke Giddings, Connor Koski, Jerry Burgett and Grady Lendzian with coaches Tedd Miller, Seth Gilman and Riffle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.