Championships can go in cycles.
The Westside Shootout is no different from the pros in that regard.
Another Shootout is in the books after this past weekend, and Marcus Ernst and the team of local talent can retain bragging rights for another year.
Ernst, an Edgewood graduate who just completed his playing career at Malone, teamed with former Edgewood and Lakeside players to form what could have been called an Ashtabula Dream team.
They defeated a Cleveland team in the championship game.
Ernest recruited Lakeside’s all-time scoring leader Brandon Ford, who walked onto Akron’s team last season. He also was able to land Lakeside’s Cody Blizzard, Ceon Howell and Kyrin Jones, to go with fellow Edgewood alum Tye Rood.
Ernst said he appreciated the guys he played with just as much as those that made the opportunity possible for himself and the entire community.
“I appreciate everyone who helped make this event a success, especially the Osbornes and Cancels,’’ said Ernst, who was also the tournament Most Valuabla Player. “I had a lot of fun playing with the guys on the team. We play really hard and work well together as a group which is why I think we’ve had so much success.”
Ernst may have been a star for his high school team and with the Pioneers, but he still said it’s always a thrill to come home and play in front of the home folks, even if it’s on a playground court.
“I’ll always try to show out for Ashtabula,” he said. “I love getting a chance to compete and play with some of the best talent in the county.”
Blizzard, another prolific scorer for Lakeside, said he remembers watching the Shootout as a kid. Now, a father himself, being able to win it and share the moment with his children is something he’ll treasure.
“It’s nice seeing the community come out and it’s always nice putting on a show,” he said. I don’t know how many more I have left, so it’s nice to win it all, and have my kids be here to experience the whole day.”
Howell was pleased to claim another title.
“Winning the Shootout this year was fun because we went back-to-back,” he said. “There was competition and a lot of people came out to support and most importantly, we put on a show.”
It was the third championship for Ernst. He won his first in 2019, then came back after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled 2020, to claim the last two titles.
“These things go in circles,” event organizer Mike Osborne said. “We had a team from Cleveland a few years back that I think won it four years in a row. Before that, Emilio Parks had a run that lasted a few years. We’ll see how long Marcus and this group can hold onto it.”
Osborne has been involved with the Shootout for more than 50 years, as a player, referee and now organizer.
He remembers the days when teams were drafted the morning of the tournament.
“It’s come a long way, that’s for sure,” he said. “It started out as just a community basketball tournament, now we have players teaming up and bringing people from all over the place into play.”
While Ernst played with other locals in the tournament, there were several people that came from across the state and from out of state to play.
The High School bracket on Friday was won by a Columbus team coached by Ashtabula native Rashad Wells.
The women’s bracket was won by a team led by Lakeside graduate Adrianna Campbell-Hull, Saint John grads Emily Cevera and Sidney Carpenter and Conneaut alum Isabella Danforth.
Campbell-Hull was selected the MVP.
For Osborne, who vividly remembers the day players showed up and were lined up against the wall to be picked by team captains, it’s pure delight to see how the event has progressed.
“I couldn’t have been happier this weekend,” he said. “We had great basketball, and a lot of people from the community came out.
“There were no problems or anything of that nature. Everyone got along well, there was a lot of excitement, and a lot of fun. It’s just what this event has always been about.”
Osborne said there are already talks about how to expand the event for next year. The hope is to draw more teams, especially with the girls and junior high age. There is also talk of adding an event for the older men to play in.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.