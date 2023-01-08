HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — The intensity displayed by Izabella Hanek was unmistakable.
If the heart-shaped oversized sunglasses she wore on the podium were not a giveaway, the ear to ear smile the Jefferson senior paraded around the pool with during Friday night’s All-County meet was.
The 2023 county swim meet can be summed up about the same way every year — a competition that is really more of a celebration.
For Hanek and other seniors, it was their last hurrah, and they were going to make sure they enjoyed it.
“This is always a lot of fun,” said Hanek, a two-time state qualifier. “It’s always nice to see everyone that I swim around everyday. Even though it’s a competition, we all kind of support each other.”
Many of the swimmers have known each other since they were young in beginner swim classes. Yes, they are all looking to be the first to the finish line, but what sets swimming apart from other sports is the relationship they have with each other.
“It’s so much emotion,” Geneva senior Angelina Brown said. “Swimming is something I’ve done my whole life and has made such an impact on me because I’ve made so many friends through it.”
Pymatuning Valley senior Grace Stroke added, “ A lot of these girls, I swam with them at the YMCA. It’s really cool to have a meet where you can hang out with all these people you’ve gotten to know over the years and celebrate with them.”
The meet can be a celebration, but it’s also a benchmark on the season schedule.
“This is the last fun meet,” Hanek said.
That is because Hanek has her eyes set on becoming a state placer.
Brown has been a three-time district qualifier who would love to extend her season one more week. Compeititors like Stroke and teammate Asa Frush are looking to be the first from PV to reach districts.
With the county meet over, the attention now turns to individual postseason goals.
“After this meet, it gets a lot more competitive,” Frush said. “We have sectionals and then [if you qualify], districts. It’s less about how much you love the sport, and more about trying to do well for yourself.”
Plenty of swimmers fared well for themselves on Friday night.
Geneva and Lakeside were the boys and girls team winners, respectively.
In between the final results, though, were plenty of personal highlights, including county meet records that fell.
The Geneva boys relay team of Caiden Collins, Nathan Reigle, Noah Johnson, and Tyler Lee set a new record in the 200 medley with a time of 1:57.73, while a quartet made up of Collins, Lee, Reigle and Cooper Kreig set a mark in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:38.91.
Reigle also set a record in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:47.97 and in the 500 freestyle at 4:52.86.
Hanek broke the 200 freestyle mark in 25:16.
Many others had personal bests.
Edgewood’s Tyler Hill had one in the 100 backstroke.
Lakeside received PRs from Mary Cate Ducro, Rachel McClure, Callie Boardwine, Jacqueline Perez, Mary Grace Miklacic, Ary Toth, Michael Miklacic, Jack Varckette, Matthew Surbella and Trenton Frabutt.
For PV, Helana Helmbright, Claire Jewett, Baylee Fogus, Bella Limestoll, and Jason Castro all set new personal bests.
Conneaut had personal bests from: Kira Mucci, Liam Rich, Cole Sorenson, Logan Knight, Hayden Chiarelli, Kyndall Spring, Olivia Rivers, Emma Murzynski, Brady Morrison.
