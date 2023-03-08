ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A playful push from one Lakeside player to another exhibited the fun nature of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation Boys Senior Classic on Tuesday evening at Edgewood High School.
On the night of the big All-Star game between county players, many athletes found themselves on the opposite side of the court from teammates for the first time.
Lakeside’s Dasjaun Williams, a member of Team Orange, gave Dragons teammate Jamil Haynes, a member of Team Black, a playful shove towards the end of the game.
“He was in the way,” Williams said with a laugh.
Team Black ended up winning the contest 88-86 as Zack Vencill scored the winning basket and making a game saving defensive play seconds later to earn the Most Valuable Player of the game.
The game was played on a running clock and included a 3-point shooting contest at halftime. Williams walked away with the 3-point trophy beating Saint John’s Jimmy Severino in the finals.
Vencill said the game was a lot of fun, but he made sure his team won.
“[Edgewood] Coach [John Bowler] has never lost one of these,” he said.
Bowler later confirmed that he is undefeated and has coached about nine contests between area players that includes a lot of shooting and not much defense.
Haynes laughingly said the game got a little heated, but all the competitors said it was a great time to get together and play some basketball against other players from the county.
Williams said it was a fun environment to be a part of. He is also playing in the Chagrin Valley Conference All-Star Game and another event in Youngstown.
Williams said he will play AAU basketball this spring and hopes to play in college.
“It’s just fun coaching kids from all the schools,” Bowler said. “It is nice to see their personalities and how they play ... friendly rivals.”
The shot selection was a bit different than a normal game as the 3-point range elongated to very close to the half court line for some players.
Waves of players came in and out of the game insuring everyone got a chance to play some serious moments and get their day in the sun.
Pymatuning Valley’s Tyler Britton led the Team Orange with 18 points and Vencill had 17 for Team Black.
There was little coaching involvement, except the massive substitutions until Bowler called a timeout with 19 seconds to go. After Vencill scored with 12 seconds to play Team Orange and PV head coach Ryan Shontz stopped the clock with five seconds to go.
The game ended when Vencill stole the ball with seconds to play along the baseline near the Team Orange bench.
The event is a fundraiser for the ACBF. The organization’s Hall of Fame banquet ceremony is scheduled for April 2 in Conneaut.
