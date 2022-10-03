Staff Report
County and Madison girls tennis players started the sectional tournament on Monday.
Lakeside and Madison were at the Division I Solon site, while Saint John, Jefferson, Geneva, Edgewood and Conneaut competed in Division II at Hawken.
Lakeside’s Ary Toth and Saint John’s Alyssa Cevera, Colleen Andersen and Mickey Zheng all advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals in singles.
Toth ended up winning three matches on Monday.
She is slated to play Solon’s Phoebe Shi, the fourth singles seed on Thursday.
“Toth did an excellent job in applying the game plans given to her,” Lakeside coach Spencer Selman said. “This was apparent in her third-round match against Aurora’s Ella Brubaker.
“[Toth] lost the first set 2-6, then won the second 6-4 and then dominated the third set in a match breaker 10-3, never trailing and showing her endurance would be present from start to finish.”
Lakeside’s Keira Varckette won a first-round match.
DIVISION II
Cevera downed Chagrin Falls’ Marta Insola 6-0, 6-0 in her first match, then beat Perry’s Nikki Rosati 6-2, 6-2. Cevera is slated to play Hawken’s Beatrice Hardacre, who is seeded fourth in singles, in a quarterfinal match.
Andersen defeated Jefferson’s Anna Keep 6-0, 6-0 and Chagrin Falls’ Delaney Joyce 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. She is slated to go against Orange’s Blake Rothchild, the second seed, in the quarterfinals.
Zheng had a first-round bye. She then defeated Lake Catholic’s Brianne Martin 6-2, 6-2 and Jefferson’s Tatum Martinez 6-1, 6-2 to reach the quarterfinals.
Zheng is scheduled to face Orange’s Alexis Nyborg, the first seed, on Thursday.
‘All of the girls played well,” Heralds coach Todd Nassief said. “Really proud that we have three of the quartfinalist. It says a lot about our team this year. It’s nice to see all the hard work pay off and earn a birth in the quarters.”
Edgewood’s Olivia DiGiacomo, Geneva’s Anya Encarnacion, Conneaut’s Madeline Maire, Martinez and Keep each won a match in singles.
In doubles, Saint John’s Maddie Blenman and Grace DiSalvatore; Edgewood’s Mya Painter and Selena Orlando and Geneva’s Annalisa Ellsworth and Abby Griffiths all captured a win.
