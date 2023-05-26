Staff Report
The Baldwin Wallace baseball team advanced to the Super Regional with a 17-2 victory over No. 9 nationally-ranked and top-seeded Denison University at the Big Red Baseball Field at Denison University last weekend.
The Yellow Jackets, who check in 34-10 and ranked 12th in D3baseball.com, are scheduled to take on Aurora (Ill.) University.
The NCAA Super Regional is a best of three series over the course Friday and Saturday at Aurora’s Jim Schmid Field at Stuart Sports Complex.
BW and Aurora (42-4, and ranked No. 5 in D3baseball.com) are slated to play a best-of-three series.
The first contest is at 1 p.m. today and second noon on Saturday.
If a third game is needed, it will be played 45 minutes after the end of Game 2 on Saturday.
Ashtabula County graduates — Seve Cantini of Jefferson; Nick Stoltz, of Geneva and Gordon Seger, of Grand Valley — have helped BW in its success.
Cantini, a sophomore right-handed pitcher, went five innings and secured the win over Denison. He allowed one run on six hits and one walk.
Cantini also had four strikeouts.
“I was grateful I got the ball in the championship and I knew what I needed to do,” he said. “I pitched with poise and executed my pitches to get out of the innings as quickly has possible.”
The Yellow Jackets pounded out 17 hits in the win.
“Our hitters dominated and the momentum was always on our side,” Cantini said. “That played a huge role in our pitching performance.
“We have been in the same situation as last year, so I believe that has helped us and we are ready for the Super Regional.”
In 23 innings this season, Cantini has allowed 24 hits, 12 earned runs, 13 walks and 19 strikeouts in attaining a a 1-1 mark.
For the season, Stoltz, a senior outfielder, is batting .348 with 10 runs scored, two doubles and five RBIs.
“I’m happy with the way my senior season has gone,” she said. “I’m batting .348 and was able to make a few plays in the outfield to keep runs off the board.
“It was an amazing season, after suffering some injuries and losing a year to COVID[19]. It’s been a crazy ride, but I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished the last two years.”
Seger, a junior pitcher right-handed pitcher, has appeared in 10 games. In 9.2 innings, he has given up 10 hits, five earned runs and four walks with nine strikeouts.
The Yellow Jackets claimed their first outright Ohio Athletic Conference regular-season title since 1986 with a doubleheader split against crosstown rival John Carroll University earlier this month. BW ended up 15-3 in the OAC regular season.
Last season, the Yellow Jackets reached the NCAA Division III Baseball Championships. losing both games they played.
