JEFFERSON — A father and son who have long bonded over the sport of golf recently completed a trip of a lifetime to experience a day at the Masters.
Ed Pickard, of Jefferson, and his son Mark, of Austinburg Township, spent 10 hours roaming the hallowed Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., during the Monday practice round preceding the tournament that claims the attention of the golf world once a year.
Ed Pickard coached golf for 11 years at Jefferson Area High School and Mark played for the Falcons and later helped coaching the junior high team.
Mark Pickard entered a lottery to earn the privilege to buy tickets for one day of the Masters, as he has faithfully done for many years, but didn't expect results to be any different than any other year.
An email arrives every July to those who apply for the lottery. Mark Pickard said he saw the email and wasn't expecting a positive result until he opened the email and realized it was completely different.
The email provided an entirely new direction stating that he was eligible to buy four tickets for the Monday practice session prior to the 2023 Masters.
"I was very excited," he said.
Mark's wife, Kim, said she had never seen him that excited.
"I had super high expectations and [the trip] exceeded them," he said.
The Pickards said they normally take the Masters weekend and watch the golf tournament.
Ed Pickard said the course is immaculate, just like seen on television, but the organization surrounding it is even more impressive.
"They have everything down to a real science," he said.
He said the concessions, restrooms and on-course stores are organized to get people in and out efficiently.
Tickets for the tournament are often resold for $1,000 or more. Ed said they didn't have a choice on what day to attend, the lottery makes that choice.
He said he was happy to get the practice round because patrons are able to take pictures, which is not allowed during the tournament.
While the Masters organizers don't share attendance figures media reports indicate as many as 50,000 people attend the Monday practice session and 40,000 are allowed for each day of the tournament itself.
Ed said he spent much of his time at Amen Corner, which is near holes 11, 12 and 13. While watching the tournament, the pair ended up in the background of a tournament video that was eventually shown on ESPN when Sepp Straka made a hole-in-one.
He said his son, and two relatives from Seattle, arrived at the course just after the gates opened at 8 a.m. and left around 6 p.m.
The concessions at Augusta National, like the course, harken back to an earlier time with egg salad and pimento cheese sandwiches selling for a $1.50. Ed said he bought a chicken sandwich and a pork barbeque sandwich for $3 each.
and Ed also followed Internet suggestions and purchased a $30 Masters folding chair they were able to place at Amen Corner before walking other parts of the course.
Ed said nobody bothers the chairs although etiquette indicates anyone can sit in your chair until you return.
No cell phones are allowed on the premises, for obvious reasons, but they don't leave customers without communication options. Ed said there are free phone banks where you just "dial and go."
"I think we had the best weather ... it was 70 or 71," he said.
Later in the week, cold, rainy weather moved in, forcing delays in the competition.
