BURTON — Officially, they’re called the consolation semifinals round, but for those that are passionate about wrestling tournaments this time of year, they’re known as the ‘blood-rounds.’
They are the matches to determine who stays in the tournament and who is going home. Win, and you have a spot in not only the finals, but more importantly, your name goes on a bracket line next week. Lose, and your season is over.
Jefferson’s Cole Pawlowski found himself down 2-0 headed to the third period in such a match Saturday afternoon at the Division III sectionals wrestling tournament at Berkshire High School.
Pawlowski, a senior who started the season at 190 pounds but cut all the way down to 165, had never been to the district tournament before. He had one minute to keep his season alive.
“I worked a long time to get here,” he said. “I was just thinking, I had to go, I had to go, get this takedown and get the win.”
Starting from the bottom position, Pawlowski worked the escape early in the period and had the ankle of his opponent, Liberty’s Michael Sattler, at his chest. A 3-2 advantage looked certain for Pawlowski.
Instead, Sattler was able to get out of bounds and back to the center of the mat in a neutral position and still maintain a one-point lead with just over a minute remaining.
Though he did not get the takedown then, a few seconds later, Sattler had the ankle again, this time finishing the move for the two points. He was able to ride out the match for the win, and a spot at the Garfield Heights District Tournament this weekend.
“I think that moment helped me out,” Pawlowski said of the takedown he was not able to complete early in the third period. “It gave me a boost of energy that I needed to get that win. He scooted out of bounds which kind of irritated me, but I came through and got the win.”
Finding a way to win is what postseason wrestling is all about. Years are spent in the weight room, on the mat, and watching diets can all come down to getting a point or two when needed to make the difference in going on versus going home.
Jefferson took third at the tournament with 158 team points and is sending seven wrestlers to the district tournament.
Mason Jacobs at 138, Braden Dietrich 157, and Brent Dietrich 175 all took second. Pawlowski, Jonathan Waszil (132), DJ Partridge (150), and Wade Woodworth (215) all won elimination matches to land a spot in the consolation finals, which decided third and fourth place.
Pawlowski’s brother, Mason (285), actually captured two elimination matches, before losing the one he needed to get into the third-place match. He took fifth as did Reed Edgar (190).
Both alternates had brackets filled with state-ranked kids.
Seeing his guys come up big in the matches that mean the most is something coach Cody Lewis said is a testament to the work his program has put in the past four months.
“To me, that means we have prepared our guys to the best of our ability; mentally and physically,” Lewis said. “A lot of our guys have looked great when the matches were at the longest point.
“That means we’re in great shape, guys have been working hard, pushing themselves. We’re really proud of their mental toughness, they never quit, they never checked out.”
Of the seven qualifiers and two alternates, only Waszil, Mason Pawlowski and Brent Dietrich have had a taste of the district tournament.
“It’s a big moment for me,” Cole Pawlowski said. “I’m super excited.”
It will be exciting for other county wrestlers as well next week. Conneaut had two sectional champions on Saturday.
Amari Bowers (138) and Daren Christine (285) each claimed championships. Also going to Garfield Heights for the Spartans will be Logan Pinkerton, who lost the 144 lchampionship match to Kirtland’s Gaetano Savelli in the final seconds on Saturday, and Jason Herd, who defeated Cole Pawlowski 3-1, in the 165 third-place bout. Freshman Owen Taylor also had a good weekend taking fifth.
Pymatuning Valley will send four wrestlers, along with an alternate. Devin Sharpe (126), Jayce Dietrich (132), Brennan Moore (144), and Nick Hitchcock (175) all took fourth. Grayson Shanks (113) was fifth.
Moore is a freshman, the other three qualifiers are all juniors. None of them have been to Districts before.
St John had two second-place finishers. Tyler Cathcart (150) dropped a 2-0 decision to Berkshire’s Josh Brown. Ryan Elrod (285) also finished second. Ian Fuentes (120), Aiden Heath (165), and Kaden Johnston (175) were all fifth.
Grand Valley’s Cheyanne Dockery took second at 126. He will be going to his first district tournament.
DIVISION II
At Painesville Harvey on Saturday, Edgewood qualified six wrestlers and an alternate to the Perry district site.
Kyle Vencill (132) and Ezekiel Lucas (175) both took first. Kyle Biller (144) and Troy Peterson (285) each placed second.
Peterson lost to West Geauga’s Lucas Sadler in the final. He defeated Sadler earlier this season at the Chagrin Valley Conference tournament. The two could see each other again on the mat. Josh Biller (150) was third, while Quinton Gaines (126) posted fourth. Justin Jury was fifth at 138.
Geneva will have Michael Hupertz who placed third at 215, in the district. Liam Distler (120), Matthew Van Sickle (157), and Nigel Platt (165) all finished fifth.
DIVISION I
At Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Lakeside had three wrestlers advance to this weekend’s district Tournament at North Canton Hoover High School.
Lucas Eland (113) captured second, while Devon Orsulic (144) and Christian Fleishner (285) were both fourth. Alfonso Rodrigo (126), Jacob McRae (150), Garrette Siebeneck (175), and Kaleb Scaine (215) all took fifth.
At Willoughby South, Madison had two sectional champs and a runner-up. Jamie Harrison (113) and Noah Blough (150) each won their bracket. Nate Montgomery (106) notched second and Charlie Wade (126) collected fourth. Jack Harrison (120), and Addison Triskett (138) were fifth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.