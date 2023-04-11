JEFFERSON — Baseball players from three Ashtabula County school districts are getting eight extra weeks of baseball this spring.
A junior high club baseball league started last year, and is continuing on rotating area fields throughout the spring.
The league got started last year to provide area baseball players another option to play, said Cody Paul of the Andover Area, who runs the league with Andrew Clutter, of Ashtabula and Mike Riffle, of Jefferson.
“The kids pay a fee or do a fundraiser,” Paul said.
He said the Pymatuning Valley students conducted a fund raiser so nobody would have to pay the fee that covers uniforms and umpire fees.
The athletes are seventh and eighth graders with some schools putting the different age groups together, while others keep them separate or move a few between teams.
“Just to get more baseball,” Paul said of the reason for starting the league.
The teams usually play on Sundays, but moved to Saturday this past week because of Easter.
The games rotate between Smith Field in Ashtabula, Havens Complex in Jefferson Township and the PV High School field.
He said the teams play weekly doubleheaders, and have even held a week day game after weather cancellations.
Riffle said he believes the program helps develop continuity for when the athletes get to high school.
“It gets the kids playing together early and helps them learn to work as a team,” he said.
Riffle said he would like to see more school districts participate.
“We struggle to find schools locally that want to be be a part of it and take advantage of putting these kids together early,” he said. “Each player paid $150 to play this season. This helps cove their uniforms and umpire fees.
“Our coaches paid $50 for themselves to cover uniforms. Our high school coach paid for our game balls this season and donated two bats.”
Riffle challenged
other schools to join the fun.
“If your school district isn’t running a junior high club program, they are missing out,” he said. “Take advantage of the chance to get these kids playing and growing together.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.